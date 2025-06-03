Scottish Government
£106 million to reduce waiting times
Longest waits to be targeted.
More than £106 million has been allocated to health boards to help tackle the longest waits for procedures and operations.
The funding has been assigned to specialty areas for the year ahead where it can have the greatest impact against the longest waits – this includes £25 million for trauma and orthopaedics, £21 million for imaging, £14 million for cancer treatment and more than £12 million for ophthalmology.
The investment is part of the £200 million announced as part of the Programme for Government to build capacity, tackle delayed discharge and improve patient flow through hospitals.
Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:
“This government is focussed on taking the action needed to cut waiting lists - significant activity is already underway through this additional investment which will help us target the longest waits for treatment.
“We are determined to reduce patient waits in the year ahead and this £106 million of additional funding will help us to deliver more than 150,000 extra appointments and procedures in 2025-26. This funding is just part of our record investment of £21.7 billion for health and social care this year.
“Last year, health boards vastly exceeded the commitment to deliver 64,000 appointments and procedures – instead delivering more than 105,000 through our targeted approach. This investment will allow us to build on this progress and deliver tangible improvements for patients.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/106-million-to-reduce-waiting-times/
