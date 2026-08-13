10-day trend: Fresher conditions on the way, with increasing chances of rain

After another spell of exceptional heat, the weather pattern across the UK looks set to change during the next 10 days.

While temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages for many areas, confidence is lower when it comes to rainfall. There are signs of wetter conditions developing, but questions remain over how much rain will actually fall and whether it will make a meaningful difference to ongoing dry conditions in some areas.

Peak heat before a notable change

Thursday marks the peak of the current heatwave, with another hot and sunny day across much of England and Wales. Temperatures are forecast to reach 36°C to 38°C in parts of central, western and eastern England, where an amber extreme heat warning remains in force. At these temperatures there is an increased risk of impacts to health, transport and infrastructure.

Further north and west, there will be more cloud and outbreaks of rain, particularly across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Even here, however, it will remain very warm and humid, with temperatures widely reaching the mid to high 20s and locally exceeding 30°C.

Humidity is not expected to be as high as during some of the earlier heatwaves this summer, which should make conditions feel somewhat less oppressive. Nevertheless, it will still be exceptionally hot in the warning area.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is also in place across Northern Ireland for 11am Thursday until 6am Friday.

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