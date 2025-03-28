Welsh Government
£10m boost for Welsh nature projects
Thirteen projects across Wales have secured more than £10m to protect nature across land and sea.
The projects, which include initiatives to protect the curlew, restore woodland habitats and safeguard important fish species across Wales, have all benefited from the Nature Networks Fund.
The funding will also support action that local communities can actively participate in and benefit from – such as the building of a Nature Recovery Education Centre for school engagement and survey and monitoring training for volunteers.
The £10m of Nature Networks Funding has been announced by the Welsh Government in partnership with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Natural Resources Wales.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:
This significant investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting Wales's natural heritage.
By supporting these 13 diverse projects across our nation, we're not only preserving precious ecosystems but also empowering communities to become stewards of their local environments.
The Nature Networks Fund is a crucial tool in our response to the nature emergency, helping us build a more resilient Wales for future generations.
Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales added:
From building bat towers to a new countryside ‘skills hub’, this latest round of awards demonstrates the ambition of the Nature Networks Fund and the importance of connecting people to the natural world on their doorsteps.
Protecting and strengthening our natural heritage is a key priority for us at the Heritage Fund.
To meet the challenges facing our habitats and wildlife we need a sustainable, collaborative approach for nature recovery. We are therefore proud to work alongside the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to deliver the Nature Networks Fund.
Mary Lewis, Head of Natural Resources Management & Policy at NRW said:
Over the lifetime of the Nature Networks initiative, it has been a privilege to see the projects come to life and make their own important contributions to driving real change—helping to tackle biodiversity loss, restore nature, and create opportunities for people to reconnect with the natural world across land and sea.
These projects, and those that have been successful in this latest round are a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration, and we are proud to be able to support them in delivering lasting impact for nature and communities. Congratulations to all the successful projects.
As part of the announcement, the Deputy First Minister visited Cardiff Beech Woods, the largest semi-natural habitat in Cardiff – with 500,000 people living within 10km.
The woodlands support ancient woodland species like bluebells, ramsons, and wood anemones, the critically endangered Narrow-lipped Helleborine orchid and other protected species such as bats, adders, and possibly Hazel dormice.
Cardiff Council will lead a 24-month project to improve the conservation status and resilience of the North Cardiff woodlands, building healthy, resilient, multi-use woods, and enhancing public access and enjoyment.
The Nature Networks Fund is a key component of the Nature Network Programme launched in 2021. It supports Welsh Government's commitment to the Global Biodiversity Framework "30 by 30" goal, which aims to protect 30% of the planet's land, freshwater and seas by 2030.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/10m-boost-welsh-nature-projects
