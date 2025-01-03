£10m to transform town and city centres across Wales

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has made £10m in Financial Transaction Capital available to fund regeneration projects across the country.

The Transforming Towns Loans programme supports local authorities with town and city centre regeneration projects and has allocated more than £62m since its launch in 2014.

The aim of the scheme is to reduce the number of vacant and underutilised sites and buildings to diversify our town centre offers and increase footfall.

The funding also encourages more sustainable uses for empty premises, such as leisure, key services and conversion to town centre residential, and help to prevent some of the activity from being relocated to edge of town development.

The Cabinet Secretary yesterday said:

Our Transforming Towns Loans programme improves the places where people live and work, creating a sense of place and vibrant high streets. Empty and disused buildings are a wasted resource in our communities, and our town centre funding will create job opportunities and bring life back to high streets and disused and forgotten buildings at the heart of their town centres. I encourage local authorities to utilise this funding and look forward to seeing their plans to create job opportunities and bring life back to the forgotten buildings in the heart of their communities.

Local authorities have been invited to apply for the town centre loan funding to invest in their communities and deliver regeneration regeneration projects.

Applications for the 2024/25 round of loan funding closes on 10 January 2025.