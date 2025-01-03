Welsh Government
|Printable version
£10m to transform town and city centres across Wales
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has made £10m in Financial Transaction Capital available to fund regeneration projects across the country.
The Transforming Towns Loans programme supports local authorities with town and city centre regeneration projects and has allocated more than £62m since its launch in 2014.
The aim of the scheme is to reduce the number of vacant and underutilised sites and buildings to diversify our town centre offers and increase footfall.
The funding also encourages more sustainable uses for empty premises, such as leisure, key services and conversion to town centre residential, and help to prevent some of the activity from being relocated to edge of town development.
The Cabinet Secretary yesterday said:
Our Transforming Towns Loans programme improves the places where people live and work, creating a sense of place and vibrant high streets.
Empty and disused buildings are a wasted resource in our communities, and our town centre funding will create job opportunities and bring life back to high streets and disused and forgotten buildings at the heart of their town centres.
I encourage local authorities to utilise this funding and look forward to seeing their plans to create job opportunities and bring life back to the forgotten buildings in the heart of their communities.
Local authorities have been invited to apply for the town centre loan funding to invest in their communities and deliver regeneration regeneration projects.
Applications for the 2024/25 round of loan funding closes on 10 January 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/10m-transform-town-and-city-centres-across-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Smarter, greener local energy projects get Welsh Government funding boost03/01/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has kicked off 2025 by awarding up to £10 million of grant funding to 32 community green energy projects across Wales.
A teaching workforce made in Wales02/01/2025 09:20:00
With secondary school teachers in the key subjects of Welsh, science and maths being particularly in demand, there are more ways than ever to begin a journey into teaching.
New app to improve maternity care in Wales30/12/2024 12:05:00
Pregnant women will benefit from better maternity care as a new app and electronic health record system is rolled out across Wales.
A pobol-ular academy: training initiative hailed a success23/12/2024 12:20:00
A Welsh language skills and talent initiative upskilling the next generation of people working in the TV industry via on-set training at BBC Studios Drama Productions has been commended by the Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant.
First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools20/12/2024 12:20:00
End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.
Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use20/12/2024 09:15:00
Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.
Safe, warm, and connected: community hubs helping communities this winter19/12/2024 17:10:00
Safe and warm hubs are providing vital support this winter, offering welcoming spaces for people to stay warm, connect with others, and access advice and services during difficult times.
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024