10-year health plan: ‘Neighbourhood NHS’ to shift care from hospitals to high streets, says IPPR

“For too long, the NHS has lurched from crisis to crisis, trapped in a cycle of firefighting. This 10-year plan marks a vital shift – not just a strategy to stabilise services in the short term, but a bold blueprint for a ‘neighbourhood NHS’: one that shifts care from hospitals to high streets, prioritises prevention, and embraces the digital age.

“This Government inherited an NHS on its knees, and there are no quick fixes for the deep-rooted challenges it faces. But by shifting the centre of gravity from hospitals to neighbourhoods, strengthening local services, and modernising the NHS’s digital backbone, ministers have begun to chart a path to long-term renewal.

“The real test now is delivery. That means sustained investment, tough choices on priorities, and meaningful accountability. The plan is welcome – but it must be the start of a decade of determined action.”

IPPR has played a major role in shaping the government’s 10-year health plan. IPPR's Chris Thomas is currently seconded to the DHSC to hold the pen on the strategy, while senior figures with close links to the think tank - like Matthew Taylor, Lord Ara Darzi and Tom Kibasi - have also been closely involved. The final report from the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity - launched by Wes Streeting in September 2024 - is widely seen as the plan’s most influential blueprint. IPPR originally proposed creating a ‘neighbourhood NHS’ in 2020.

