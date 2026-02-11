10-year plan to revitalise schools and colleges for every child

Hundreds of thousands more children and young people across the country will be learning in brilliant classrooms that are fit for the future, as the government launches a decade of national renewal for schools and colleges through its new Education Estates Strategy.

For too long, millions have been poured into sticking-plaster repairs to deteriorating classrooms that fail to meet the needs of pupils learning inside them.

The government will put an end to this cycle of patching and mending buildings that have already deteriorated, as the Education Secretary unveils today (Weds 11 Feb) a 10-year plan to transform the education estate so that children and young people across the country have the high-quality classrooms that are fit for purpose and resilient to climate change from flooding and overheating.

As part of the drive to make schools more inclusive by design, the government expects that every secondary school will, in time, have an inclusion base – a dedicated safe space away from busy classrooms where pupils can access targeted support that bridges the gap between mainstream and specialist provision.

Many schools already provide inclusion bases, often known as SEN units or pupil support units, with school leaders reporting strong positive impacts as pupils thrive alongside their peers.

The ambition represents another step in the government’s drive to ensure children with SEND can have their needs met in mainstream school, ahead of SEND reforms in the landmark School’s White Paper. This builds on £200m investment in specialist teacher training, the investment in tens of thousands of new places, and the introduction of ‘inclusion’ as a new judgement within Ofsted reports.

This comes as the government launches a new 10-year plan to deliver a decade of national renewal of schools and colleges – backed by an further £1 billion for the education estate – to fix crumbling, overheating or simply not fit for purpose buildings. This comprehensive estates strategy will deliver modern, inclusive facilities where all children and young people can succeed for the next decade and beyond.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

For too long, schools and colleges have been forced to patch and mend buildings that >have already deteriorated – spending their time worrying about leaking roofs instead of >focusing on what matters most: giving every child the best possible education. This 10-year plan marks a turning point. We’re breaking that cycle with a decade of >national renewal for schools and colleges. We’ve already committed to unprecedented >long-term funding but we will go further, including our £700 million Renewal and >Retrofit Programme to tackle problems before they become costly crises. This is about more than buildings – it’s about breaking down barriers to opportunity. >Every child deserves to learn in a safe, accessible environment, with the right facilities >to meet their needs and help them thrive.

Inclusion bases could be additional spaces within the school building or refurbishment or repurposing of existing space – for example a spare classroom – and the government will provide new guidance for schools on converting existing space into effective areas for children with SEND.

This ambition is underpinned by more than £3.7 billion of investment, creating 60,000 places for children and young people with SEND all over the country, and marks a significant moment in re-shaping schools to meet the needs of every child.

The government’s estates strategy also includes over £700 million for a new Renewal and Retrofit Programme to fix leaky roofs, repair broken heating systems and protect schools from flooding – extending the life of school buildings by between 15 to 40 years. These measures could have prevented some of the over 40 school closures reported last year, due to building issues.

A further £300 million for Connect the Classroom to tackle the digital divide and ensure classrooms can support the technology that modern teaching demands.

The 10-year plan will drive up standards across the education estate so more children and young people can achieve and thrive in every setting – giving schools better tools to spot problems early, investing in repairs and upgrades so buildings last for decades, and rebuilding where it’s needed most.

Backed by £38 billion in overall capital investment from 2025-26 to 2029-30 – the highest since 2010 – helping to create buildings that are fit for purpose, inclusive by design, resilient to climate change, and fit for the future.

Together, these measures deliver a decade of national renewal – creating schools that are not just fit for purpose, and fit for the future, but are built on the principle of mainstream inclusion – where every child, regardless of their needs, can succeed in their local school. This is about is about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.