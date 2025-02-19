10-year study to shed light on youth vaping

Landmark study to investigate long-term health effects of vaping on young people's health and wellbeing, alongside wider influences on adolescent health.

Groundbreaking research will investigate the long-term health effects of vaping on children, supporting major plans to tackle youth vaping and create a smoke free generation.

The £62 million research project into adolescent health, funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will track 100,000 young people aged 8-18 years over a decade, collecting data on behaviour, biology and health records to understand what affects young people’s health and wellbeing, including the impact of vaping.

While vaping is less harmful than smoking and can be a useful tool to help adult smokers quit, youth vaping has skyrocketed in recent years, with a quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds having tried it.

The research coincides with the world-leading Tobacco and Vapes Bill which will clamp down on youth vaping by limiting flavours, packaging, and displays deliberately designed to appeal to children.

The study is one of three sets of research being commissioned by the government, alongside the launch of England’s first ever public health marketing campaign to educate children on vaping harms.

The long-term health impacts of youth vaping are not fully known, and this comprehensive approach will provide the most detailed picture yet, giving health carers and policymakers the robust evidence they need to protect the next generation from the potential health risks.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton, said:

We know that vaping can be a useful tool to quit smoking, but it’s crucial we have clear evidence on the long-term health harms, especially for young people. This landmark series of studies, combined with our first nationwide youth vaping campaign, will help drive evidence-based, decisive action to protect our children’s future. Through bold preventative measures, such as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, this government will deliver on our Plan for Change to build healthier lives and save our broken NHS.

Prof Lucy Chappell, NIHR CEO and Chief Scientific Adviser to DHSC said:

With vaping on the rise among young people, it is crucial that we develop a solid evidence base to better understand its health impacts, and help ensure we protect and support the next generation. By investing in important research such as this we give young people, parents, and policymakers the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and safeguard long-term health.

Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said:

The number of non-smokers, particularly young people, taking up vaping is extremely worrying. The long-term impact of vaping on the lungs isn’t yet known, so research into its effect on young people, is really important. It is already known that vaping can cause inflammation in the airways, and people with asthma have told us that vapes can trigger their condition. Vaping could put developing lungs at risk, while exposure to nicotine – also contained in vapes – can damage developing brains. This is why young people should be stopped from taking up vaping in the first place. The upcoming legislation, restricting vape flavours and packaging that appeal directly to young people, is an important step in tackling youth vaping along with a ban on cheap disposable vapes. Alongside this, arming young people with the facts about the dangers of vaping and how it affects their health with campaigns like Love Your Lungs, is absolutely vital.

Funded through the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR), the second set of groundbreaking research will see University College London (UCL) produce yearly updates capturing the latest vaping research from both the UK and international sources.

Separately, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) will conduct the most comprehensive analysis of youth vaping studies to date, also funded by NIHR.

These landmark studies will ensure healthcare workers can be kept at the cutting edge of the latest evidence and insights.

At the same time, the government is rolling out its first-ever nationwide campaign to inform young people about the hidden health dangers of vaping.

The campaign, Love Your Lungs, exposes the harms of vaping and nicotine addiction, highlighting that with their lungs and brains still developing, young people are more vulnerable to health risks.

Aimed at 13 - 18-year-olds, the campaign will roll out primarily on social media, using influencers to speak directly to its younger audience.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which contains ambitious plans to protect children from vaping, is currently making its way through Parliament. The Bill will also introduce a ban on the advertising and sponsorship of vapes and bolster enforcement to prevent underage and illicit sales.

From 1 June 2025, under separate environmental legislation, disposable vapes will be banned, reducing the availability and appeal of vapes to young people.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill forms part of the government’s Plan for Change, focusing on the crucial role prevention can take in cutting waiting lists and making the NHS fit for future.