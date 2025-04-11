Welsh Government
£110m to improve local transport
£110 million has been announced for local authorities to improve local transport across Wales.
This major investment from the Welsh Government will help people get around more easily and help make better transport accessible for everyone.
The grants will fund projects that:
- improve the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather
- pilot new bus services and upgrade bus journey times and waiting facilities
- create inclusive streets that make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle
- install more publicly available electric vehicle charging points
- create safer routes for children to travel to schools
- improve road safety
Projects set to benefit include the continuation of vital bus pilot schemes in Denbighshire and Gwynedd, including the T8 service and Sherpa’r Wyddfa, providing rural communities with better access to employment, services and facilities; £1.6m for drainage and resurfacing work on the A483 Fabian Way in Neath Port Talbot to resolve frequent flooding issues on this key access road; safety improvements around Llanidloes schools in Powys, making it easier for children to walk, wheel or cycle to school; an expansion of the walking and cycling network in east Caerphilly to provide safer access to the town centre and railway station.
£6m has also been made available for the Milford Haven Interchange, which will allow the start of building work to improve the existing Milford train station to create a new interchange for buses and taxis as well as better public realm spaces and active travel links.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:
Connecting communities and delivering better transport for all is at the heart of this £110 million investment. We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more sustainable transport network for future generations.
These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys - whether that's safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable bus services. We're working with councils to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits to communities across Wales.
View the full list of funded projects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/110m-improve-local-transport
