£11m Farming Connect programme to help Welsh farmers prepare for Sustainable Farming Scheme
A new £11m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.
The programme was announced by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies during a visit to Penllyn Estate Farm.
The programme will be an integral part of the SFS and will support the implementation of the Scheme. The key aims will be to assist farm businesses in increasing resilience and productivity by focusing on areas such as improving soil health, animal health and welfare, pest management, benchmarking and developing additional skills and knowledge on a range of subjects.
The Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:
“I’m pleased to announce an initial £11 million so Farming Connect can keep providing its important services to farmers across Wales for another year.
“That support is more important than ever. Farming Connect will play a key role in helping farmers move towards the Sustainable Farming Scheme, and this funding shows our commitment to supporting them through that transition.
“I’d encourage farmers to find out more and make the most of the support available.”
Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes with Mentera, who have won the contract to deliver the Farming Connect programme through competitive tender, yesterday said:
“We are proud of our record in delivering the Farming Connect programme on behalf of the Welsh Government since 2011 and we are delighted to be able to continue this work at such a crucial time for Welsh farming. Our priority is to keep supporting Wales’s rural industry with practical, trusted services that help farm businesses move forward. We’re committed to being a steady, constructive partner for the sector as it navigates the changes ahead. “
During his visit, the Deputy First Minister spoke to Tom Homfray, Penllyn Estate and heard more about how Farming Connect has supported the business over the years. Mr Homfray, yesterday said:
“Farming Connect has been a vital resource for our business. Members of our team have undertaken essential training courses on a huge variety of machines, including telehandlers, sprayers, chainsaws and quad bikes. They supported our farm manager with the completion of his BASIS foundation course, and our shepherd has done courses on grassland, nutrition and parasite management.
“They have also helped us to prepare business plans for grant applications. It is a really good use of public money; they enhance technical skills, improve farm safety, provide opportunities to network, and ultimately help to boost farm profitability through better performance.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/11m-farming-connect-programme-help-welsh-farmers-prepare-sustainable-farming-scheme
Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs28/01/2026 13:25:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.
