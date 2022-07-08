Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
£12 million #iwill Fund boost to support youth social action across the country
The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) yesterday announced an additional £12 million funding to the #iwill Fund, helping to support young people from all backgrounds and areas to access high quality social action opportunities.
The #iwill Fund is a joint investment between The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Both funders have each announced an additional £6 million taking the total investment to £66 million. The #iwill Fund distributes its investment by working in partnership with other funders to create an environment of learning and mutual collaboration.
Since launching in 2016 the #iwill Fund has worked in collaboration with over thirty Match Funders that match #iwill Fund monies on at least a £1:£1 ratio and develop #iwill Fund projects. This new funding is primarily aimed at Match Funders that are new to the #iwill Fund and are developing their own youth social action funding projects through grant funding to other organisations.
Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Civil Society and Youth, yesterday said:
"We know that participation in social action, such as volunteering, fundraising, and campaigning, can have a transformative impact on the lives of young people.
“The #iwill Fund is creating projects and programmes to make this happen, so I'm very pleased that this £12 million funding boost will significantly enhance the opportunities for young people to learn and come together across the country.”
The National Lottery Community Fund is committed to ensuring the voices of young people are heard and supporting them to prosper and thrive. In the last five years, it has awarded more than £1.2 billion through almost 15,000 projects and programmes to support young people – making it the leading non-statutory funder of opportunities for young people in the UK.
David Knott, Chief Executive at The National Lottery Community Fund, yesterday said:
“The work of the #iwill Fund has had an incredible impact on young people over the last six years, helping to develop their skills and capacity to significantly contribute to their community. Thanks to National Lottery players and Government investment, this further funding will be invested into providing even more opportunities for young people, so they can help create prosperous and thriving communities and make a positive difference to their own and others’ lives.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-07-07/12-million-iwill-fund-boost-to-support-youth-social-action-across-the-country
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, Blondel Cluff CBE, welcomes four new Board members07/07/2022 16:43:00
Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, Blondel Cluff CBE, welcomes four new Board members.
£1.3m from dormant bank accounts is helping the VCSE sector in NI to become more sustainable06/07/2022 15:15:00
Organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector in Northern Ireland are benefitting from over £1.3 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund NI. Delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, the programme is supporting the sector to be more resilient and prepared for the long-term future.
Hertfordshire community group receives National Lottery funding to improve the lives of people with cancer27/06/2022 14:10:00
A community group in Hertfordshire has received £10,000 of National Lottery funding to deliver cancer exercise rehabilitation and support group sessions for people living with – and recovering from – cancer.
Delight for Merthyr Tydfil as charity secure £78,000 to fight food poverty24/06/2022 10:05:00
Hope Church Merthyr Tydfil, a food poverty charity are celebrating £78,000 for their ‘Help@Hope – Hope Pantry’ project to develop their community pantry and offer a one-to-one befriending service. The charity is just one of 76 community groups across Wales celebrating a share of over £4.6 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
£200,000 National Lottery funding providing intergenerational workshops in Enfield21/06/2022 16:15:00
Helping build on the strengths and potential of local people, North London charity Niburu Recordings, is using over £200,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, to provide volunteering, training, and development activities in the area.
Lifesaving rescue service staying afloat thanks to National Lottery funding21/06/2022 15:20:00
As we approach the busy summer months and long-awaited trips to the coast, understanding the importance of water safety is crucial. Thanks to £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, Solent Rescue can continue to provide both land and maritime rescue services in the Western and Central Solent area, including the over half a million visitors to Lepe Country Park each year.
£100 million National Lottery boost set to make a big difference to communities across England21/06/2022 11:10:00
Almost £100 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months[1] supporting local and grassroots projects making a real difference to people’s lives.
National Lottery asks communities to have their say on funding, as they announce the latest grants in Northern Ireland16/06/2022 10:25:00
Communities across Northern Ireland are benefitting from more than £5.8 million announced today by The National Lottery Community Fund.