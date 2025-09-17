£12.9 million to support Welsh communities transition to renewable energy

Green energy projects across Wales will share over £12.9 million to support their efforts towards generating local renewable energy.

From installing solar panels and heat pumps to battery storage and electric vehicle charging points, the 48 successful projects will help ensure the transition to clean energy directly benefits Welsh communities.

The Ynni Cymru Capital Grant Scheme aims to accelerate the deployment of Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) and is a key part of Wales’ ambitious goal to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

SLES have wide-ranging benefits including the potential to reduce energy costs, create local jobs and build more resilient energy infrastructure for local communities.

They can be delivered by community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and SMEs developing innovative local energy projects.

Successful projects in this round include over £910,000 for the Wales Millennium Centre to invest in solar panels, a new battery energy storage system, EV chargers and solar thermal for hot wate, with energy savings expected to be reinvested into the community, and almost £750,000 for Coleg Cambria towards creating a low carbon learning hub and energy-efficient building.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

We’re putting communities at the heart of Wales' clean energy transition and I’m grateful to organisations for bringing forward their innovative proposals. There is clearly an appetite for energy systems that keep the benefits within our communities, and I’m delighted we are able to support so many quality projects. Smarter, cleaner energy generation will have wide-ranging benefits and importantly, a positive impact on people all across Wales.

To see how previous grants have transformed local energy systems, the Cabinet Secretary visited South Cornelly in Bridgend where Challoch Energy Ltd and the South Cornelly Renewable Energy Community Interest Company (SCRE-CIC) partnered to create the South Cornelly Local Energy Market.

Solar panels, battery storage and smart controls have been added to over 50 homes, allowing everyone in the village to benefit from lower cost renewable electricity being generated on local rooftops with residents able to save 20-50% on their energy bills as a result.

Managing Director of Challoch Energy, Dr Simon Minett, said: