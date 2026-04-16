1,200 UK jobs supported by nearly £900 million defence deal to keep military helicopters mission-ready

More than 1,000 jobs have been secured through a new contract to help sustain Army Apache and RAF Chinook helicopters.

£879 million contract awarded to Boeing Defence UK to keep the British Army Apache and RAF Chinook helicopters mission-ready.

Deal brings support for both helicopter fleets together under one arrangement for the first time, improving efficiency and value for the taxpayer.

Work supports more than 1,000 UK jobs, as record government investment makes defence an engine for growth.

More than 1,000 jobs have been secured through a new contract to help sustain Army Apache and RAF Chinook helicopters.

The three-year £879 million contract has been awarded to Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the British Army’s Apache attack helicopters and RAF’s Chinook heavy-lift helicopters.

The contract brings together support for both fleets under a single arrangement – the Rotary Wing Enterprise – for the first time. This will improve how the aircraft are maintained, reduce duplication and deliver better value for the taxpayer.

It comes as the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, visits the Army Aviation Centre in Hampshire to announce the contract and meet apprentices and staff at Boeing Defence UK.

700 skilled jobs will be supported at Boeing Defence UK sites across the UK, including at Middle Wallop, Wattisham, Odiham, Bristol, Gosport and Yeovil. A further 500 jobs are supported across the supply chain, including 300 at StandardAero.

The contract is another major investment made possible by the Government’s record increase in defence investment, which will total £270 billion over this parliament and make defence an engine for growth across Britain.

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Defence has awarded:

A £1 billion contract for New Medium Helicopter programme, securing over 3,000 jobs in Yeovil.

Half a billion invested in state-of-the-art radar systems for Britain’s Typhoon jets - jets which are flying daily defensive missions in the Middle East.

A £100 million boost to support RAF P8 submarine hunting aircraft - aircraft involved in exposing the recent Russian submarine operation in and around UK waters.

A multi-million contract with UK start-up Cambridge Aerospace to supply new interceptor missiles and launchers to the UK Armed Forces and Gulf partners.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

From the workshop to the frontline, this investment delivers for our military, for the British people and the British defence industry. Our workhorse Chinooks and lethal Apaches help keep our Armed Forces safe and operating effectively while on deployment. This contract shows how we’re ensuring our Armed Forces have the kit and equipment they need to keep Britain safe. We are investing record levels into defence, meaning no return to the hollowed out and underfunded Armed Forces of the past, while making defence an engine for growth.

Boeing Defence UK will provide maintenance, technical services, logistical support and training for both fleets. The Apache gives the Army its crewed attack capability, while the Chinook supports multi-service operations as the RAF’s primary heavy-lift aircraft. Together, they are essential to the UK’s battlefield effectiveness.

Sir Jeremy Quin, President of Boeing UK & Ireland, said:

This contract highlights the UK Government’s commitment to maintaining a world-class rotary wing capability and strengthening the country’s defence industrial base. It will help ensure our armed forces remain equipped to meet both current and future operational challenges with confidence and resilience.

The UK Armed Forces boasts the Apache AH-64E aircraft – the world’s most advanced attack helicopter. Its radar can passively geolocate threats without giving away the aircraft’s position, detecting more than 1,000 targets, classifying 256 and prioritising the top 16 in seconds.

The UK also has Chinook helicopters which can operate in diverse environments, from the Arctic to deserts. The aircraft primarily support troop transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, carrying up to 55 troops and 10 tonnes of cargo.

The investment underlines the Government’s commitment to UK defence jobs, backed by the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6% from 2027.