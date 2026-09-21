Welsh Government
|Printable version
£121 million for new NHS Wales hub to cut waiting times
A new state of the art hub aimed at cutting NHS Wales waiting times and improving access to treatment is being backed by £121 million Welsh Government funding.
The funding for Llantrisant Health Park will see six new operating theatres built and 54 beds provided at a purpose-built facility initially focusing on hip and knee replacement surgery.
The Regional Orthopaedic Arthroplasty Hub will also include diagnostic and recovery facilities, helping patients get back on their feet more quickly after surgery.
Once open, the Hub will deliver on average 3,000 operations per year. Health and Care Minister, Mabon ap Gwynfor said this demonstrates the scale of this new Welsh Government’s ambition and purpose in delivering on its key priority of reducing inherited waiting times, and building longer term sustainability into the system to keep waits down.
Three University Health Boards – Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Aneurin Bevan and Cardiff and Vale, are working together on the project. Work on the new facility is due to start this month, with construction expected to finish by late 2028 and the hub opening to patients in early 2029.
The new hub builds on the site’s earlier transformation from a former aircraft engineering factory into a health campus and forms the next phase of a wider plan to create modern, purpose-built facilities for planned care in south east Wales.
By bringing hip and knee surgery together in one dedicated centre, the hub is expected to help ensure no patient in the region waits longer than 36 weeks for treatment by 2030. Doctors also expect to treat more patients more quickly and help more people go home on the same day as their operation.
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, yesterday said:
This funding is a significant boost to the construction of a new purpose-built facility at Llantrisant Health Park - designed to cut waiting times and get people the treatment they need faster.
Once open, the new Hub will carry out thousands of operations and embed lasting sustainability into the system. This is what real investment in the NHS looks like - not a quick fix, but the capacity we need to clear the backlog and keep waiting times down for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/121-million-new-nhs-wales-hub-cut-waiting-times
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Top business experts appointed to create new development agency for Wales21/09/2026 09:15:00
A panel of 11 renowned business experts has been appointed to create a new economic development and innovation agency for Wales.
Welsh public sector EV fleet cuts diesel use and strengthens energy security18/09/2026 17:15:00
Analysis by the Welsh Government Energy Service estimates that the Welsh public sector electric vehicle (EV) fleet is now avoiding the annual purchase of diesel costing up to £3.7 million (2.4 million litres).
Welsh games companies looking to level up at Tokyo Game Show18/09/2026 16:05:00
Nine Welsh games companies are set to take on a side quest when they exhibit at Tokyo Game Show as part of Creative Wales’ first visit to the global showcase.
Welsh Government and local government renew Strategic Partnership Agreement to strengthen trusted working relationship18/09/2026 11:25:00
The Welsh Government and local government yesterday renewed their Strategic Partnership Agreement, reaffirming a shared commitment to working together in the interests of communities across Wales.
Top food and farming experts assembled to help feed Wales’ future17/09/2026 17:05:00
Welsh Government has today announced the membership of the Expert Working Group that will help shape the National Food Strategy for Wales, alongside the publication of the group's Terms of Reference.
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care response to latest NHS activity and performance data: July and August 202617/09/2026 14:05:00
Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, responds to the latest NHS Wales activity and performance data.
Welsh Finance Minister to press UK government for fairer funding at Cardiff summit17/09/2026 10:10:00
Wales will host finance ministers from across the UK in Cardiff yesterday when the Cabinet Minister for Finance will make the case for a funding deal from Westminster that reflects what people in Wales really need.
Families given clearer way to raise concerns when a mother or baby's health is getting worse in maternity and neonatal wards16/09/2026 13:25:00
A new way for urgent concerns to be raised about a mother or baby's health is being rolled out in hospitals across Wales.
Chair announced for Welsh higher education review16/09/2026 12:25:00
Professor Patrick Prendergast has been announced as chair of the independent review of higher education in Wales.