Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£121 Million Investment into future Submarines supports 250 Jobs
Two contracts, worth collectively over £100 million, have been awarded to Babcock to support the development of the UK’s future nuclear deterrent.
- Contracts awarded to Babcock for in-service support expertise and weapon handling.
- Supporting 250 jobs across the UK
- Will support development of the new Dreadnought Class submarines.
The first, worth £66 million, has been awarded to Babcock to provide in-service submarine support expertise into the development of the UK’s Dreadnought Class submarines – the future of the UK’s nuclear deterrent. Covering the next 4.5 years, the contract will see Babcock provide the Ministry of Defence with technical and management support, engineering best practice and submarine maintenance achievability.
Supporting the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy, the contract will sustain a total of 150 jobs, primarily in Bristol, but also include specialised roles across other key sites, including Devonport, Clyde, Barrow in Furness, Leicester and Warrington.
In addition, Babcock has also been awarded a £55 million contract by BAE Systems for Weapon Handling and Launch System (WHLS) and Submerged Signal Ejector equipment for boats 2-4 of the Dreadnought Class. The contract will support a further 100 jobs across the UK and will see Babcock work with BAE Systems and the MOD together to ensure the Dreadnought Class is delivered on time.
This programme will support the design, development, and manufacture of the four new Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines - the largest submarines ever to be operated by the Royal Navy.
Ensuring the future security of the UK and its NATO Allies, the Dreadnought Class will replace the current Vanguard Class submarines in the early 2030s, maintaining the UK’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent.
Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge recently said:
It is undeniable the pivotal role that British industry plays in the defence of our nation and our Allies, and I’m committed to supporting UK companies who are continuing to bolster our security whilst driving prosperity across our economy.
The Dreadnought Class will be central to keeping our country safe and will further enhance our world-renowned submarine fleet.
Babcock CEO David Lockwood recently said:
Contributing our extensive expertise on the complex support submarines require is a hugely important aspect to the design of this new platform. By participating early in the programme, we will help to maximise the UK’s future defence capabilities.
The new Dreadnought Class submarines will be over 150 metres long and will have a crew of 130 personnel. In a first for a Royal Navy submarine, innovative new lighting will allow the crew to simulate night and day and it will be the first Royal Navy submarine to be built with separate female crew quarters. It will also have modern gym facilities for the crew, including exercise bikes, rowers, weights, benches, a running machine and cross trainer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/121-million-investment-into-future-submarines-supports-250-jobs
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Service Police super-complaints: designated bodies29/11/2023 14:15:00
Organisations that have met the criteria to be designated by the Secretary of State for Defence are listed here.
Super-complaints regime for Service Policing - application window extended until October 202329/11/2023 13:15:00
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has extended the application window for organisations to apply for designation as a Service Police Super-Complaint body.
UK and Türkiye to boost stability, security and prosperity27/11/2023 12:15:00
Two NATO Allies, the UK and Türkiye, recently (23 November 2023) agreed to work more closely together to help bring greater stability, security and prosperity to both nations.
UK commits further support to get aid into Gaza24/11/2023 11:17:00
The Foreign Secretary announces further UK funding to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
New telescope to provide UK with crucial space awareness23/11/2023 09:20:00
UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency have announced the award of a contract to Spaceflux to build a new ground-based space camera-telescope system in Cyprus.
Veterans services stepped up as Veterans UK brand set to be phased out22/11/2023 13:22:00
Veterans services in the UK are to receive a fresh start as the government yesterday accepted the majority of recommendations from the Independent Review of UK Government Welfare Services for Veterans.
UK and Republic of Korea to enforce sanctions against North Korea through joint sea patrols22/11/2023 12:20:00
A new Accord signed between the UK and Republic of Korea will strengthen our joint ability to enforce sanctions against North Korea.
Modernised laws to secure UK as world leader in dispute resolution22/11/2023 11:20:00
The UK’s status as a multi-billion-pound global leader in arbitration services will be secured by new legislation introduced to Parliament on 21 November 2023.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Franco-British Council Defence Conference remarks21/11/2023 13:25:00
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday addressed attendees at the Franco-British Council Defence Conference reception alongside French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu after their bilateral meeting.