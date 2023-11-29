£121 Million Investment into future Submarines supports 250 Jobs

Two contracts, worth collectively over £100 million, have been awarded to Babcock to support the development of the UK’s future nuclear deterrent.

Contracts awarded to Babcock for in-service support expertise and weapon handling.

Supporting 250 jobs across the UK

Will support development of the new Dreadnought Class submarines.

The first, worth £66 million, has been awarded to Babcock to provide in-service submarine support expertise into the development of the UK’s Dreadnought Class submarines – the future of the UK’s nuclear deterrent. Covering the next 4.5 years, the contract will see Babcock provide the Ministry of Defence with technical and management support, engineering best practice and submarine maintenance achievability.

Supporting the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy, the contract will sustain a total of 150 jobs, primarily in Bristol, but also include specialised roles across other key sites, including Devonport, Clyde, Barrow in Furness, Leicester and Warrington.

In addition, Babcock has also been awarded a £55 million contract by BAE Systems for Weapon Handling and Launch System (WHLS) and Submerged Signal Ejector equipment for boats 2-4 of the Dreadnought Class. The contract will support a further 100 jobs across the UK and will see Babcock work with BAE Systems and the MOD together to ensure the Dreadnought Class is delivered on time.

This programme will support the design, development, and manufacture of the four new Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines - the largest submarines ever to be operated by the Royal Navy.

Ensuring the future security of the UK and its NATO Allies, the Dreadnought Class will replace the current Vanguard Class submarines in the early 2030s, maintaining the UK’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge recently said:

It is undeniable the pivotal role that British industry plays in the defence of our nation and our Allies, and I’m committed to supporting UK companies who are continuing to bolster our security whilst driving prosperity across our economy. The Dreadnought Class will be central to keeping our country safe and will further enhance our world-renowned submarine fleet.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood recently said:

Contributing our extensive expertise on the complex support submarines require is a hugely important aspect to the design of this new platform. By participating early in the programme, we will help to maximise the UK’s future defence capabilities.

The new Dreadnought Class submarines will be over 150 metres long and will have a crew of 130 personnel. In a first for a Royal Navy submarine, innovative new lighting will allow the crew to simulate night and day and it will be the first Royal Navy submarine to be built with separate female crew quarters. It will also have modern gym facilities for the crew, including exercise bikes, rowers, weights, benches, a running machine and cross trainer.