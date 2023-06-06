£125 million air crew contract supports UK jobs in the Southwest

A £125 million contract has been awarded to Ascent Flight Training, a joint venture, to create the next generation of aircrew.

A £125 million contract has been awarded to Ascent Flight Training, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin UK and Babcock International, to create the next generation of aircrew.

Contract will ensure the continuation of training to key members of Mission Aircrew prior to the introduction of a new system in 2026.

It will create five new roles at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall and will sustain 43 jobs across the Southwest delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

The training will take place at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall under the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS). This critical venture will prepare Royal Navy observers and RAF weapon system officers to operate onboard Wildcat, Merlin, Poseidon and Rivet Joint aircraft.

Their training will be conducted by a collaboration of civilian instructors and military staff operating from 750 Naval Air Squadron. The continuation of this contract will also create five new roles at RNAS Culdrose and sustain 43 jobs across the supply chain. delivering on the Prime Ministers priority of growing the economy.

Lasting three years, the contract will run until June 2026 the future intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) and Rear Crew Training System (FIRCTS) programme replaces it.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge yesterday said:

It is through our talented people and our partnerships with industry that we can deploy cutting-edge capabilities wherever they are required. Not only will the new Rear Crew contract ensure the continuation of a vital intelligence gathering capability, but also secure dozens of jobs in the south-west.

By replacing the current training system with a new Airborne Mission Trainer, the Rear Crew Sustainment programme will keep aircraft in service for longer. The Avenger aircraft that is currently used will be extensively modified to accommodate an electronically scanned array radar, an electro optical camera, and reconfiguration of the cabin area and mission consoles, extending its service life 10 years from 2023 to 2033.

Additional upgrades to the ground-based training equipment will ensure better coherence across training systems.

DE&S General Director Air, Vice Admiral Rick Thompson yesterday said:

The provision of this contract will ensure the continuation of the critical training required for the production of qualified mission aircrew needed for front line duties. Rear crew observers in the Royal Navy are a key part of a flight crew on board Wildcat and Merlin helicopters, where they are expected to navigate, operate communications systems and on occasions control the weaponry.

In the RAF, a Weapon Systems Officer manages the sensors and weapons of their aircraft during operational missions, whilst at the same time gathering intelligence and supporting forces on the ground.

UKMFTS team leader at DE&S, Michelle Ostergaard yesterday said: