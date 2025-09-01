£12m ‘Dragons Den’ farming innovation boost

The government is investing £12.6m to boost UK agri-tech, building on clever innovations to cut costs, drive growth, and secure farming’s future.

Farmers and growers across the UK will benefit from £12.6 million in new funding, with two fresh competitions backing research and development of innovative solutions that best cut costs, reduce seasonal labour, improve animal health, and tackle wider industry challenges.

Backed through two new Farming Innovation Programme competitions – a ‘Dragons Den for farming’ – our funding delivered in partnership with Innovate UK will build on previously funded ideas like robotic strawberry pickers and early-warning health systems for cattle; practical solutions to challenges faced on farms every day.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said:

This is about giving farming businesses the tools they need to thrive. By working with investors to fund and develop new equipment and technology, we are helping farms become more resilient, productive and profitable. These grants put the Plan for Change into action – supporting farmers to adapt, compete and grow, whatever challenges and opportunities lie ahead.”

The competitions open this autumn:

Small R&D Partnerships: Up to £7.8m for later-stage projects, opening 15 September. These help businesses develop new farming products or services and move them closer to market.

Feasibility Studies: Up to £4.8m for early-stage ideas, opening 13 October. These help test and develop new ideas and decide whether to invest in larger R&D projects.

The innovation programmes are delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, which is the UK’s innovation agency, supporting businesses to develop and bring new products, processes, and services to market.

Over this Parliament, the government has allocated a record £11.8 billion to sustainable farming and food production.

This investment underpins the Government’s New Deal for Farmers, supporting growth and helping farm businesses return to profitability. We have already extended the Seasonal Worker Visa Scheme for five years, backed British produce across the public estate, and protected farmers in trade deals. Nearly £250 million in farming grants are driving innovation and productivity, while new regulations will make supply chains fairer.

Further action includes a £200 million National Biosecurity Centre to protect livestock, and the appointment of former NFU president Minette Batters to advise on reforms to boost farm profits.