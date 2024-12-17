£12m for organisations to support curriculum priorities

Over £12m of grants will be awarded in 2025 to 2026 to a range of organisations to support curriculum priorities, including extra funding for literacy and numeracy projects.

Organisations from the third and public sector, universities and private companies are invited to bid for the grants to support schools and settings with expertise, training, materials and events, securing a range of support from outside organisations.

Projects will focus on a number of key curriculum priorities:

Curriculum design

Literacy

Mathematics and numeracy

Science and technology

National Music Service (via the WLGA)

Foundation learning

Changes have been made to the way grants are awarded to better reflect how the Curriculum for Wales is taught and to give teachers what they need to ensure educational inequalities narrow and standards rise.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

I am delighted to announce this extra funding which will enable a range of organisations to help schools to bring our curriculum alive and support key priorities such as numeracy and literacy. We are reshaping education to make sure all our young people aspire to learn and to succeed - giving them the best start in school and helping us to raise standards. Our curriculum gives teachers the flexibility to tailor lessons to their learners, so they have the skills, knowledge and experience to reach their full potential in today’s world. These grants are about leveraging the expertise and experience we have across Wales to help schools make the most of the curriculum.

Grants will be awarded either directly to organisations who are uniquely placed to deliver curriculum priorities, or through competitive bids to organisations targeting particular projects against clear national support priorities.

Grant awards will align closely to the range of support to schools and settings to be provided via other organisations, such as local authorities, Adnodd and the new national professional learning organisation.

The Arts Council of Wales have previously received funding for the Creative Learning Programme where creative professionals work with schools to support creativity and innovation across the curriculum in subjects as varied as maths, science, humanities and citizenship.

One of the schools taking part in the Creative Learning Programme is The Rofft School primary in Marford, Wrexham.

Taking the book ‘Dragons of Wales’, by illustrator Andy Frazer as their inspiration, Year 3 learners at the school created their own dragons, naming them and setting them in their local community deciding on diet, appearance and superpowers. They also looked at life cycles, and skeletal structure, and brought their ideas to life through 3D modelling and created their own book.

The project enabled learners to examine the history, environment and myths of Marford to inspire their creative writing.

As a result of being involved in the project one learner, who previously wouldn’t engage in any reading at all, has now started to read in the class, of his own accord.

Year 3 teacher at the Rofft School, Linda Harrop, said:

What started out as a fun topic about dragons resulted in becoming an amazing journey which was supported by the Lead Creative Schools project, to enhance learning and teaching. The children were excited and enthused from day one and even after the topic came to an end, they have developed a more open approach to writing and are far more keen to develop their literacy and creativity skills.

Grants will be awarded to organisations who have a track record in supporting learning and teaching in schools and settings and can demonstrate an understanding of how to help schools implement the curriculum.

The application window for proposals opened on 29 November 2024 and closes on 31 January 2025.

Details of the programme: The Curriculum for Wales grant support programme