£13 million for 22 AI for health research projects

Projects aim to transform health using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist and refine diagnostics and procedures.

Today, August 10, the Secretary of State for Science and Technology, Michelle Donelan, announced 22 projects that will explore how to develop and use AI in health.

The announcement comes on the same day that the government appointed two leading experts to spearhead preparations for the UK to host the first major international summit on the safe use of AI.

Matt Clifford and Jonathan Black will be charged with rallying leading AI nations, companies and experts, ahead of the event in the UK this autumn.

Matt is the CEO of Entrepreneur First and Chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency. Jonathan is a Heywood Fellow at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford and former UK G7 and G20 Sherpa and Deputy National Security Adviser.

Funding from the £250m UKRI Technology Missions Fund

The projects will involve universities stretching from Edinburgh to Surrey.

They will be supported by £13 million from UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund, previously announced in the Science and Technology Framework, to support AI innovation to accelerate health research.

Unveiling projects during visit to UCL

This includes more than £500,000 for University College London’s (UCL) Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences.

The Secretary of State visited it yesterday to observe the early development of technology that could revolutionise surgery for one of the most common types of brain tumour.

The project will develop a real-time AI ‘assisted decision support framework’ to improve surgical outcomes, including avoiding complications following surgery and shortening recovery time for patients.

Funded projects

Other funded projects include those led by:

University of Sheffield: £463,000 to carry out an external validation of an approach that could lead to much wider, effective treatment of chronic nerve pain. This affects one in 10 adults over 30 to better detect early signs of inflammatory arthritis that could mean earlier, more effective treatment

University of Oxford: £640,000 to accelerate research into a foundation AI model for clinical risk prediction that could determine the likelihood of future health problems based on an individual’s existing conditions

Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh: £644,000 to develop a system that assists trainee surgeons to practice laparoscopy procedures, commonly known as keyhole surgery, with real-time feedback on their movements

University of Surrey: £456,000 will see them work closely with radiologists to develop AI that improves the mammogram analysis process. This could allow radiologists to join the clinical force earlier in their careers, boosting the numbers of cancer specialists

Home of safe innovation

Technology Secretary Donelan said:

The UK has a proud history of demonstrating diplomatic leadership on the most important issues of the day and Matt and Jonathan’s experience and expertise means that they are perfectly placed to lay the groundwork ahead of talks this year on safe and responsible AI. We’re already a leading nation when it comes to artificial intelligence – and this summit will help cement our position as the home of safe innovation. By leading on the international stage, we will improve lives at home. AI will revolutionise the way we live, including our healthcare system. That’s why we’re backing the UK’s fantastic innovators to save lives by boosting the frontline of our NHS and tackling the major health challenges of our time.

Improving health diagnostics and outcomes

Dr Kedar Pandya, Executive Director, Cross-Council Programmes at UKRI, said:

The potential for AI to accelerate and improve all aspects of our health is vast. The UK is in a strong position in this field but with a range of challenges across many aspects of society, including the healthcare system, novel solutions are needed. That is why UKRI is investing in these projects in order to advance our research and improve health diagnostics and outcomes.