£13 million to help transform medicines manufacturing

Seventeen new projects will receive funding for cutting edge medicine manufacturing, delivered by the Innovate UK Transforming Medicine Manufacturing programme.

Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, is pleased to announce the winners of a series of competitions focusing on:

nucleic acid medicines

intracellular drug delivery

digitalisation and automation

The projects span the country from Cambridge to Redcar and address different challenges.

These include innovative technologies for nucleic acid manufacturing and intracellular drug delivery to improve vaccines and therapeutics deployment while also implementing digital and automation technologies to accelerate medicines manufacturing.

£10 million from the Chancellor’s ‘Life Sci for Growth‘ package will help to bolster the UK’s health resilience.

Making better, faster vaccines

The project include using innovative technologies to create genetic building blocks and deliver medicines inside cells.

It also involves using digital and automated methods to make medicines faster.

All of this is done to make vaccines better and to speed up the production of medicines.

For example:

Nucleic acid: BioToolomics

This project will streamline production of mRNA medicines and vaccines, improving their quality and reducing waste, to make them easier and cheaper to manufacture.

Intracellular drug delivery: Vitarka

Vitarka is developing a delivery technology, EndoPore, that releases siRNA drugs inside cancer cells.

This award with the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) will develop an efficient EndoPore manufacturing process.

Digitalisation and automation: Microndesign

The Digital Lyo project will develop new methods for the optimisation of pharmaceutical freeze-drying processes in the manufacture of injectable drug products (medicines).

This investment:

provides the UK with a competitive advantage in medicines manufacturing

maximises economic impact

underpins healthcare resilience working towards the government’s Life Sciences Vision

Breadth of innovation and collaboration

Sarah Goulding, Executive Director, Healthy Living and Agriculture Domain at Innovate UK said:

There is a real breadth of innovation and collaboration across businesses being funded through Innovate UK’s Transforming Medicines Manufacturing programme. This underscores our ambitious vision to de-risk technology, boost economic growth, build resilience into the UK healthcare ecosystem and ultimately to make the UK a centre of excellence in medicines manufacturing innovation.

Driving forward digitalisation and automation technology

Mark Talford, Deputy Challenge Director, Medicines Manufacturing at Innovate UK, said:

This support for collaboration across the UK medicines manufacturing landscape to develop innovative nucleic acid medicines will drive forward digitalisation and automation technology. The team is really looking forward to working with the projects towards successful outcomes.