13 prosecuted for operating illegal Lincolnshire waste site

13 people have been convicted following an investigation by the Environment Agency into an illegal waste site in rural Lincolnshire, near Newark.

The findings of the investigation, named Operation Lord, led to 10 defendants pleading guilty. Following an 8 week trial at Nottingham Crown Court which concluded today, 3 defendants who had pleaded not guilty were found guilty.

Operation Lord saw Environment Agency officers spend months building a picture of evidence of the illegal waste site on Fen Lane, Long Bennington. A raid on the site was then conducted in April 2020 with Lincolnshire Police.

Intelligence had revealed lorry-loads of shredded waste were regularly being accepted onto the site the size of a football pitch. Waste was burned daily and buried. This activity intensified during the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, and so action was taken to bring it to a halt.

Environment Agency officers also seized an excavator and a lorry which were actively depositing more waste at the site when officers arrived. 2 arrests were made.

The prosecution was brought against individuals that ran the illegal waste site; burned the waste; drove waste to the site and the landowners. 2 waste brokers were also prosecuted.

A sentencing for all defendants will be scheduled for a later date.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to our 24-hour hotline. Call 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

