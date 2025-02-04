Welsh Government
|Printable version
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.
Demand for neurodivergence services has rapidly grown in recent years, with increased awareness of neurodivergent conditions leading to thousands of people seeking assessments and support.
The new funding will extend the work of the National Neurodivergence Improvement Programme to transform services and support the National Neurodivergence Team until March 2027, building on the £12 million invested over the past 3 years and £3 million to reduce the longest waiting times for children's assessments in November.
Marking the start of Children’s Mental Health Week (3 to 9 February), Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister, Sarah Murphy, said the new funding will help to transform neurodivergence services over the next 2 years. She yesterday said:
We know radical change is needed in this sector and we are working with the NHS and services to improve long-term support for neurodivergent children, adults and their families.
In the face of unprecedented demand for both diagnosis and treatment, we have made significant progress in developing integrated services.
This further investment will help reduce assessment waiting times while ensuring sustainable support is available for those who need it.
The Neurodivergence Improvement Programme has already delivered substantial improvements, including:
- extended workforce training across health, social care, education and specialisms
- piloted innovative needs-led profiling tools
- enhanced data collection and reporting systems
- established stronger collaborative relationships between organisations
- piloted new integrated service delivery models
- held an all-Wales accelerated design event
The West Glamorgan neurodiverse doard's myth busting project is an example of a new support service, which promotes a needs-led, strengths-based approach to supporting neurodivergent pupils, moving away from diagnosis-dependent support.
Through initiatives like Time to Talk sessions, resource materials and digital content, it equips schools and parents with practical tools and strategies to create more inclusive learning environments.
The Minister added:
Our focus is on creating a needs-led approach that provides early help and support, while working to reduce waiting times. This investment demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable, integrated services that better serve neurodivergent people across Wales.
Julie Davies, chair of the West Glamorgan Neurodiverse Programme and Head of Adult and Children’s Services at Swansea Council, yesterday said:
We are delighted to hear about the extension of the Neurodivergence Programme. The continued funding will be instrumental in addressing the specific needs of individuals, our endeavours to reduce waiting times, and developing innovative approaches to support neurodiverse communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/137-million-transform-services-and-cut-adhd-and-autism-waiting-times
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Additional funding for future water quality programmes announced04/02/2025 14:05:00
An additional £16m has been announced to tackle issues that threaten Wales’ water quality.
Company to create new jobs after purchase of Welsh Government factory04/02/2025 09:05:00
A Carmarthenshire manufacturing company is set to create 20 new jobs as part of expansion plans after purchasing a vacant Welsh Government factory.
Funding boost to prevent 30,000 potholes on major roads03/02/2025 14:05:00
An extra £25m to renew Wales’ major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes has been announced by the Welsh Government.
Wales saves £1m by mending not spending03/02/2025 09:25:00
Volunteer-run repair cafes are helping people, nature and our climate by fixing over 21,000 items for free, saving money and reducing waste.
50-day winter challenge shows encouraging signs31/01/2025 14:05:00
The 50-day winter challenge to help more people return home from hospital is showing promising results, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has said.
Wales and Northern Ireland work together on groundbreaking cancer innovation projects31/01/2025 11:20:00
Five innovative projects across Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded a share of £1 million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.
Safest summer on Welsh roads, new statistics show30/01/2025 14:05:00
The latest police recorded collision stats, covering July – September 2024, show collisions on Welsh roads at their lowest level for that quarter since records began, including during the pandemic.
Welsh Government supported SME exports exceed £320 million since launch of the Export Action Plan29/01/2025 14:10:00
Small and medium size businesses in Wales have secured export deals worth over £320 million as a direct result of Welsh Government support since the launch of the Export Action Plan in December 2020.
Wales and Northern Ireland work together on groundbreaking cancer innovation projects29/01/2025 13:10:00
Five innovative projects across Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded a share of £1 million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.