£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times

A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.

Demand for neurodivergence services has rapidly grown in recent years, with increased awareness of neurodivergent conditions leading to thousands of people seeking assessments and support.

The new funding will extend the work of the National Neurodivergence Improvement Programme to transform services and support the National Neurodivergence Team until March 2027, building on the £12 million invested over the past 3 years and £3 million to reduce the longest waiting times for children's assessments in November.

Marking the start of Children’s Mental Health Week (3 to 9 February), Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister, Sarah Murphy, said the new funding will help to transform neurodivergence services over the next 2 years. She said:

We know radical change is needed in this sector and we are working with the NHS and services to improve long-term support for neurodivergent children, adults and their families. In the face of unprecedented demand for both diagnosis and treatment, we have made significant progress in developing integrated services. This further investment will help reduce assessment waiting times while ensuring sustainable support is available for those who need it.

The Neurodivergence Improvement Programme has already delivered substantial improvements, including:

extended workforce training across health, social care, education and specialisms

piloted innovative needs-led profiling tools

enhanced data collection and reporting systems

established stronger collaborative relationships between organisations

piloted new integrated service delivery models

held an all-Wales accelerated design event

The West Glamorgan neurodiverse board's myth busting project is an example of a new support service, which promotes a needs-led, strengths-based approach to supporting neurodivergent pupils, moving away from diagnosis-dependent support.

Through initiatives like Time to Talk sessions, resource materials and digital content, it equips schools and parents with practical tools and strategies to create more inclusive learning environments.

The Minister added:

Our focus is on creating a needs-led approach that provides early help and support, while working to reduce waiting times. This investment demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable, integrated services that better serve neurodivergent people across Wales.

Julie Davies, chair of the West Glamorgan Neurodiverse Programme and Head of Child and Family Services at Swansea Council, said: