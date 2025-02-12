Welsh Government
|Printable version
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.
Demand for neurodivergence services has rapidly grown in recent years, with increased awareness of neurodivergent conditions leading to thousands of people seeking assessments and support.
The new funding will extend the work of the National Neurodivergence Improvement Programme to transform services and support the National Neurodivergence Team until March 2027, building on the £12 million invested over the past 3 years and £3 million to reduce the longest waiting times for children's assessments in November.
Marking the start of Children’s Mental Health Week (3 to 9 February), Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister, Sarah Murphy, said the new funding will help to transform neurodivergence services over the next 2 years. She said:
We know radical change is needed in this sector and we are working with the NHS and services to improve long-term support for neurodivergent children, adults and their families.
In the face of unprecedented demand for both diagnosis and treatment, we have made significant progress in developing integrated services.
This further investment will help reduce assessment waiting times while ensuring sustainable support is available for those who need it.
The Neurodivergence Improvement Programme has already delivered substantial improvements, including:
- extended workforce training across health, social care, education and specialisms
- piloted innovative needs-led profiling tools
- enhanced data collection and reporting systems
- established stronger collaborative relationships between organisations
- piloted new integrated service delivery models
- held an all-Wales accelerated design event
The West Glamorgan neurodiverse board's myth busting project is an example of a new support service, which promotes a needs-led, strengths-based approach to supporting neurodivergent pupils, moving away from diagnosis-dependent support.
Through initiatives like Time to Talk sessions, resource materials and digital content, it equips schools and parents with practical tools and strategies to create more inclusive learning environments.
The Minister added:
Our focus is on creating a needs-led approach that provides early help and support, while working to reduce waiting times. This investment demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable, integrated services that better serve neurodivergent people across Wales.
Julie Davies, chair of the West Glamorgan Neurodiverse Programme and Head of Child and Family Services at Swansea Council, said:
We are delighted to hear about the extension of the Neurodivergence Programme. The continued funding will be instrumental in addressing the specific needs of individuals, our endeavours to reduce waiting times, and developing innovative approaches to support neurodiverse communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/137-million-transform-services-and-cut-adhd-and-autism-waiting-times
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Reeling in the benefits off Wales’ first Bluefin Tuna Fishery12/02/2025 16:10:00
World Class fishing to be found off the west Wales coast.
Scheme to boost numbers of Welsh speaking teachers now open12/02/2025 15:10:00
Now open for applications, the ‘Cynllun Pontio’ programme is aimed at attracting Welsh-speaking teachers to secondary schools in Wales.
New curbs on unhealthy food promotions to tackle Wales' rising obesity levels12/02/2025 12:10:00
Regulations to restrict the promotion and placement of foods high in fat, salt and sugar was laid in the Senedd yesterday, marking a crucial step in Wales’ fight against rising obesity levels.
Phase 2 works to begin on Menai Suspension Bridge12/02/2025 11:05:00
The next stage of works to fully restore the Menai Suspension Bridge are set to commence on 3 March.
More than 50% of brand-new trains are running as part of £800m investment12/02/2025 09:05:00
More than 50% of brand-new trains are now running on the Wales and Border lines with more coming down the tracks this year.
New standards to improve maternity and neonatal care in Wales11/02/2025 16:05:00
The Health Secretary will today set out new standards and expectations for high-quality and safe maternity and neonatal services.
Safer Internet Day 2025: Welsh pupils become ‘scam-smart'11/02/2025 14:05:00
Pupils aged 7 to 11 at Griffithstown Primary School in Pontypool are being taught how to recognise signs of an online scam, like offers that are ‘too good to be true’ or requests for personal information.
Trials to make voting more accessible begin11/02/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is working with a sight loss charity to improve the voting experience for disabled people by launching a series of accessible voting trials in Wales.
Pride events bringing communities together across Wales11/02/2025 11:05:00
With LGBT+ History Month underway, communities across Wales are looking forward to a season of Pride celebrations in the coming months.
Full circle for former apprentice turned government Minister11/02/2025 09:05:00
The minister responsible for apprenticeship policy in Wales returned this week to the college where he himself studied as an apprentice to celebrate Apprenticeship Week and extol the benefits of this route into employment.