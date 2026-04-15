130 cultural venues, museums, and libraries to receive funding boost that will improve access to arts and culture across the country

130 cultural venues, museums and libraries are set to receive a share of almost £130 million to protect them for present and future generations.

Investment forms part of the Arts Everywhere Fund, a bumper £1.5 billion package to support cultural infrastructure projects

Organisations such as The Lowry, Stratford East, The Black Country Living Museum and Derbyshire Libraries are amongst 130 receiving a needed cash boost

130 cultural venues, museums and libraries are set to benefit from a £127.8 million funding boost, helping to ensure that everyone can access arts and culture in the places they call home.

Venues ranging from The Lowry Centre in Salford, The Hexagon in Reading and the Royal Shakespeare Company in Warwickshire will receive a much needed cash boost to help open up access to facilities, complete much needed building projects and upgrade technology on site.

The 130 organisations that yesterday receivied funding marked the first projects receiving cash from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund. As the cost of living continues to affect families across Britain, funding for these venues will help provide welcoming, affordable spaces for communities to visit, come together and celebrate what makes their local area special.

Earlier this year, the Culture Secretary committed up to £1.5 billion to the cultural sector over this parliament, with the Arts Everywhere Fund aiming to save more than 1,000 cherished arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across England.

Yesterday’s £127.8 million which is administered and delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is made up of three funds: