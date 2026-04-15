Department for Culture, Media and Sport
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130 cultural venues, museums, and libraries to receive funding boost that will improve access to arts and culture across the country
130 cultural venues, museums and libraries are set to receive a share of almost £130 million to protect them for present and future generations.
- Investment forms part of the Arts Everywhere Fund, a bumper £1.5 billion package to support cultural infrastructure projects
- Organisations such as The Lowry, Stratford East, The Black Country Living Museum and Derbyshire Libraries are amongst 130 receiving a needed cash boost
130 cultural venues, museums and libraries are set to benefit from a £127.8 million funding boost, helping to ensure that everyone can access arts and culture in the places they call home.
Venues ranging from The Lowry Centre in Salford, The Hexagon in Reading and the Royal Shakespeare Company in Warwickshire will receive a much needed cash boost to help open up access to facilities, complete much needed building projects and upgrade technology on site.
The 130 organisations that yesterday receivied funding marked the first projects receiving cash from the government’s Arts Everywhere Fund. As the cost of living continues to affect families across Britain, funding for these venues will help provide welcoming, affordable spaces for communities to visit, come together and celebrate what makes their local area special.
Earlier this year, the Culture Secretary committed up to £1.5 billion to the cultural sector over this parliament, with the Arts Everywhere Fund aiming to save more than 1,000 cherished arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across England.
Yesterday’s £127.8 million which is administered and delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is made up of three funds:
- The Creative Foundations Fund (CFF) has allocated £96 million to 74 arts and cultural venues to help theatres, performing arts venues, galleries and grassroots music venues address urgent infrastructure needs. In this round, organisations such as The Lowry Centre Trust in Salford, which has been awarded £8.5 million to upgrade critical infrastructure. This funding will replace escalators with new lifts, providing step-free access to galleries and opening up more of the building. Visitors will benefit from improved access to galleries, theatres, family and conference spaces, along with enhanced café and retail facilities, creating a more inclusive and welcoming experience. Theatre Royal Stratford East in London has also secured £1,750,000 funding to upgrade its building and essential systems, ensuring the theatre remains safe, accessible and welcoming for local people.
- The Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) has allocated a share of £25.5 million to support 28 museums to undertake vital infrastructure works, and improve the visitor experience. In this round, organisations such as Black Country Living Museum in Dudley have been awarded £454,159 to safeguard key historic buildings, ensuring they remain safe and open for visitors while preserving the region’s unique heritage. In total the fund has supported 150 museums over the past four years.
- The Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF) has allocated a share of £6.3 million to 28 library services to help upgrade buildings and technology to better meet the needs of the community. The fund has already supported 95 projects across England over five years and this round will support organisations such as Derbyshire Libraries which will use £440,000 to refurbish three sites to create more welcoming, flexible spaces for community use, including bookable rooms and areas for local activities. It is hoped that these improvements will encourage more visits from children and families, support community engagement and ensure the libraries remain sustainable and well-used for years to come.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/130-cultural-venues-museums-and-libraries-to-receive-funding-boost-that-will-improve-access-to-arts-and-culture-across-the-country
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