£130 million to protect bus services across the country

Funding will ensure that vital bus services can continue to run.

up to £130 million of government funding announced to support vital bus services across England

measure to protect bus routes which people rely on at a time of rising costs

funding takes total to £2 billion government support for buses throughout the pandemic

Buses across England will benefit from up to £130 million of government support, ensuring services keep running and millions of passengers can continue using affordable transport.

The funding package announced recently (19 August 2022) will cover 6 months from October 2022 to March 2023, and builds on almost 2 years’ worth of unprecedented government support to keep bus networks running. The recent funding means almost £2 billion has been made available to over 160 bus operators during the pandemic.

The additional funding will help to protect bus services and routes, which are particularly important to people facing pressures due to the rising cost of living. The government is using every tool at its disposal to help people, from ensuring they can access affordable travel, to providing £37 billion of support for the most vulnerable households.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently said:

This funding will ensure millions across the country can continue to use vital bus services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector throughout the pandemic to almost £2 billion. At a time when people are worried about rising costs, it’s more important than ever we save these bus routes for the millions who rely on them for work, school and shopping.

The government is also investing £3 billion in bus services by 2025, including over £1 billion to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and a further £525 million for zero emission buses.

Graham Vidler, Chief Executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, recently said:

We welcome the government’s announcement of recovery funding to support bus services in local communities for a further 6 months. Today’s announcement will help bus operators and local authority partners to balance a network of reliable and affordable services in the short-term as bus networks adapt to new travel patterns. For the longer-term, we will continue to work closely with central government and local authorities to encourage existing and new passengers to get on board the country’s buses, ensuring they are provided the best possible services.

