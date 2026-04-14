£132 million UK Government investment open to the fishing and seafood industries and coastal communities across England

Fishermen, seafood businesses, and coastal communities can now apply for funding through the relaunched Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS), funded from the over £132 million committed to the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund over the next five years.

The major investment from the UK Government will begin to be delivered through an updated Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS). The multi-year scheme will support projects that make a real difference to the industry and to coastal life. Following engagement with industry, this includes improving workforce development, health and safety, seafood processing, community partnerships and local regeneration, port and harbour infrastructure, as well as trade and market access.

In response to feedback from stakeholders, the fund is diversifying and is open to businesses, organisations, education institutions, community groups and charities of all sizes, as well as port authorities and harbours and coastal councils. Small-scale operators and those who have not previously received grant funding are encouraged to apply.

Early engagement has also resulted in applicants now being able to apply for multi-year projects, delivered across several years, giving businesses and communities greater scope to plan ahead and deliver lasting change

Around £6 million has also been ring-fenced specifically for small-scale coastal fishers, with guidance and practical support available throughout the application process. Small businesses and community organisations are encouraged to work together locally or regionally to strengthen their applications.

Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle yesterday said:

The sector told us what they wanted and we listened. This scheme is the start of change, beginning with ring-fenced support for the small-scale coastal fleet, funding rounds to support higher value projects, and multi-year funding. With £132 million available over the next five years, the relaunched Fisheries and Seafood Scheme will help businesses and organisations of all sizes to build long-term resilience across the industry. Whether that’s through safer vessels, better seafood processing facilities, stronger supply chains, or improved port infrastructure, this funding is designed to make a real and lasting difference.

The Fisheries and Seafood Scheme is administered by the Marine Management Organisation and funded through Defra’s Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund.

Paul Errington, Acting Director of Finance, MMO yesterday said:

Since opening in 2021, the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme has been incredibly successful with £40 million invested in 1,892 projects supporting England’s catching, aquaculture and processing sectors, as well as projects that continue to be improving our marine environment. With this new funding we can continue to build on the legacy of this scheme and ensure the long-term success and sustainability of key coastal industries and communities.

MMO will also provide clear guidance, straightforward deadlines and upfront criteria to make the process simpler and easier to navigate. Smaller project applications will be considered by MMO, with support for first time applicants. Grants for larger projects valued over £250,000 will be assessed and considered by panel with further details on the types of projects that are eligible to be provided. Deadlines to submit applications to panel in 2026, include:

Panel 1: Submit by 1 May 2026

Panel 2: Submit by 12 June 2026

Panel 3: Submit by 4 September 2026

Find out more, check your eligibility and apply.

More information on the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund.

Additional Information

The Fishing Coastal Growth Fund in England is intended to operate as a multi‑year funding scheme, with a total value of £304 million over 12 years. Around £132 million is expected to be allocated up to the financial year 2030 to 2031.