£14 million available to farmers for further SFS Preparatory Phase schemes

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has, today [Monday 4 November], announced that application windows for further SFS preparatory phase schemes are now open.

In making the announcement on Preparatory Phase Schemes in the summer, the Deputy First Minister committed to further schemes, subject to budget availability. The five schemes will provide an investment of £14m for the agriculture and horticulture sectors during 2025. Three of the Schemes are now open with another two opening in 2025.

These schemes will enable farmers to encourage greater protection and enhancement for the environment and will also provide stability for farmers and growers to continue the sustainable production of food.

The five schemes will; Support the growing of agricultural crops which provide positive environmental benefits; Encourage small-scale investment in on-farm environmental improvements; Assist Welsh farmers to improve the technical, financial and environmental performance of their farm businesses; ’Seed fund’ the establishment of new horticultural enterprises; and support the development or establishment of agricultural diversification or horticultural enterprises on Welsh farms.

Deputy First Minister, said:

This funding is intended to give reassurance to farmers and growers that support will continue to be available in the lead up to 2026. We intend to help, guide and support eligible Welsh farmers and growers as we finalise and move towards the SFS. We will continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership. Together, we can create a future where our farmers and growers produce the very best Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies. I’d encourage all farmers and growers to see how the funding available through the preparatory schemes can help provide stability and resilience to their businesses as we move towards the introduction of the SFS in 2026. We have been working with the Ministerial Roundtable at pace to develop a revised outline of the Sustainable Farming Scheme before it is subject to further analysis and modelling. Further announcements on progress will be made soon.

Further information on the schemes and applications can be found here: Rural grants and payments | Sub-topic | GOV.WALES. The application window opening and closing dates can be found here: Rural schemes: application dates | GOV.WALES.