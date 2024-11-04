Welsh Government
|Printable version
£14 million available to farmers for further SFS Preparatory Phase schemes
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has, today [Monday 4 November], announced that application windows for further SFS preparatory phase schemes are now open.
In making the announcement on Preparatory Phase Schemes in the summer, the Deputy First Minister committed to further schemes, subject to budget availability. The five schemes will provide an investment of £14m for the agriculture and horticulture sectors during 2025. Three of the Schemes are now open with another two opening in 2025.
These schemes will enable farmers to encourage greater protection and enhancement for the environment and will also provide stability for farmers and growers to continue the sustainable production of food.
The five schemes will; Support the growing of agricultural crops which provide positive environmental benefits; Encourage small-scale investment in on-farm environmental improvements; Assist Welsh farmers to improve the technical, financial and environmental performance of their farm businesses; ’Seed fund’ the establishment of new horticultural enterprises; and support the development or establishment of agricultural diversification or horticultural enterprises on Welsh farms.
Deputy First Minister, said:
This funding is intended to give reassurance to farmers and growers that support will continue to be available in the lead up to 2026.
We intend to help, guide and support eligible Welsh farmers and growers as we finalise and move towards the SFS.
We will continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership. Together, we can create a future where our farmers and growers produce the very best Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies.
I’d encourage all farmers and growers to see how the funding available through the preparatory schemes can help provide stability and resilience to their businesses as we move towards the introduction of the SFS in 2026.
We have been working with the Ministerial Roundtable at pace to develop a revised outline of the Sustainable Farming Scheme before it is subject to further analysis and modelling. Further announcements on progress will be made soon.
Further information on the schemes and applications can be found here: Rural grants and payments | Sub-topic | GOV.WALES. The application window opening and closing dates can be found here: Rural schemes: application dates | GOV.WALES.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/14-million-available-farmers-further-sfs-preparatory-phase-schemes
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Technology enables people without a voice to speak Welsh01/11/2024 14:05:00
Welsh speakers at risk of losing their voice due to medical reasons such as Motor Neurone Disease or throat cancer can now continue to communicate in Welsh, thanks to a technological innovation financed by the Welsh Government through the Welsh language technology action Plan.
Branching out … a new fund to grow Wales’s forestry workforce01/11/2024 13:05:00
£280,000 is being invested in a new forestry-related skills and training fund by the Welsh Government, with the aim of growing the workforce and providing strong roots for the industry to bloom.
The £580,000 project restoring and re-wiggling a damaged Cardiff river01/11/2024 11:25:00
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has visited a £580,000 project which aims to reconnect a Cardiff stream to its historical channel and floodplain and encourage the reintroduction of salmon, eels and trout.
UK Budget a “first step to repair the damage of the last 14 years”31/10/2024 11:05:00
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has welcomed the new UK Government’s first Budget and the additional £1.7bn it will bring to Wales over two years.
Harvesting the benefits of enhancing biodiversity locally30/10/2024 14:10:00
As delegates from around the world meet in Cali, Columbia for Biodiversity COP16, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, recently had a chance to speak to pupils in Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron to see what action they are taking to protect nature and why.
Menai Suspension Bridge reopens over winter after hanger replacement completed on schedule30/10/2024 09:05:00
Excellent progress has been made on works to restore the Menai Suspension Bridge.
Caerphilly ‘fantastic example’ of town centre revitalisation28/10/2024 14:15:00
The Caerphilly 2035 Placemaking Plan outlines bold and ambitious plans to enhance and regenerate the area of Caerphilly and Caerphilly County Borough Council has received significant investment from the Welsh Government to identify opportunities encourage growth and improve their town centre offer.
Wales and the Netherlands mark 80th anniversary of ‘s-Hertogenbosch liberation28/10/2024 12:10:00
The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies and Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith, have attended commemorations of the city’s liberation from the Germans in 1944 by the 53rd Welsh Infantry Division.