£14 million boost for Welsh food and drink businesses
BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 has already helped identify an estimated £14m in new and potential business deals for Welsh food and drink businesses, according to initial feedback.
The event which took place in October at the ICCW in Newport provided an opportunity to showcase food and drink from Wales.
More than 100 food and drink businesses from Wales took part with 21 of these being established during the Covid pandemic.
In total, 1,695 Covid-secure meetings took place as part of the "Meet the Buyer" brokerage between trade buyers and Welsh food and drink businesses, including virtual discussions.
200 trade buyers were in attendance and this included most of the major retailers and key foodservice and hospitality trade partners as well as UK-based international dignitaries.
During the event, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths launched a new Export Advisory Group. This will be vital in helping further develop exports for the food and drink industry in Wales. It supports the Welsh Government’s A Vision for the Food & Drink industry from 2021 which aims to build on the sector’s success in Wales with the key aim of helping ensure a flourishing food and drink industry with a global reputation for excellence.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
I am extremely proud of the food and drink businesses we have in Wales, who year on year develop and showcase new, exciting and innovative products.
BlasCymru is our signature international event to promote the food and drink industry in Wales and although the event in October was different due to the impacts of Covid, I am pleased it has already helped businesses secure an estimated £14m in new or potential deals.
In addition to the pandemic, we have to consider Climate Change challenges, and our sustainable journey is now more pressing than ever.
In Wales, we have embraced the principles of sustainability and fairness for our environment, our economy, and our society as a whole. It is imperative we use resources efficiently by reducing waste and our carbon footprint and taking responsibility for higher standards in our supply-chains.
BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 was a landmark event in the face of unprecedented challenges, and an important milestone for an innovative and resilient food and drink industry.
