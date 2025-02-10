£14.8 million funding boost for programme that has halved rough sleeping

£14.8 million of vital funding has been allocated to 15 local area partnerships across England to support vulnerable people experiencing multiple disadvantages through the Changing Futures programme.

Since Changing Futures launched in 2020, the programme has significantly reduced pressure on emergency services such as A&E, halved rough sleeping, and has led to significant improvement in health, wellbeing and safety from abuse, reductions in homelessness and rough sleeping, showing the positive impact the funding has made to people’s wellbeing and quality of life.*

“I was the number one presenter at two hospitals due to the experience I’ve had. I’m completely different now. Over the last four months, I’ve not been to hospital,” a programme participant said.

The programme was launched in 2020 and has received a £14.8m cash injection following a new report highlighting the need for increased funding to build on the programme’s success. This means local organisations across England can continue to provide effective and coordinated support to those in greatest need – reinforcing The National Lottery Community Fund’s mission to create healthier and more connected communities.

The Changing Futures programme focuses on person-centred, tailored support, emphasising the value of someone who listens and cares about participants' wellbeing. A participant said: “My caseworker just doesn’t give up. Before they would just pass us from pillar to post and wouldn’t change anything. My caseworker knows when you’re ready for support and helps me access it.”

David Knott, Chief Executive Officer of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The Changing Futures programme has made an incredible difference since its inception, with 15 local partnerships providing vital support to improve the lives of people in England experiencing multiple disadvantages. Rough sleeping has halved for people supported by the programme, average A&E attendance has fallen by a third, and more than a third of people feel better able to cope without misusing substances. This renewed commitment shows our focus on supporting the areas of greatest need, meeting communities where they are, as they are and helping them to tackle poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

“The National Lottery Community Fund works with Government as a positive force for change, building community cohesion and giving people the power to develop solutions to local challenges. It takes time and sustained investment to provide the tools and support needed to make a long-term impact on people’s lives. I’m incredibly proud that this additional investment will continue to create positive change to create healthier lives across England.”

Minister for Homelessness, Rushanara Ali said: “I am delighted to announce further funding for the Changing Futures programme. The programme is making a real difference to those facing multiple disadvantage.

“Since Changing Futures launched, rough sleeping has halved for people supported by the programme and average A&E attendance has fallen by a third.

“The cash injection from this government and The National Lottery Community Fund will go a long way to helping people to rebuild their lives.”

The Changing Futures programme builds on The National Lottery Community Fund’s Fulfilling Lives programme, designed to improve support for vulnerable people in England. New applications for the Changing Futures programme are now closed. Funding for the supported partnerships will continue until March 2026.

Changing Futures is a £91.8 million joint funded initiative between The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. To date, over 4,000 people facing homelessness, substance abuse, domestic abuse, ill mental health, and contact with the criminal justice system in England have received direct support.

15 local area partnerships across England will receive a share of the £14.8 million additional funding: Bristol, Essex, Greater Manchester, Kingston upon Hull, Lancashire, Leicester, Nottingham, Northumbria, Plymouth, Sheffield, South Tees, Stoke-on-Trent, Surrey, Sussex and Westminster.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

Notes to Editors

*Figures correct from 2020 to February 2024, from the Evaluation of the Changing Futures programme report.

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.

We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:

1. Come together

2. Be environmentally sustainable

3. Help children and young people thrive

4. Enable people to live healthier lives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute around £600 million a year through 13,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £49 billion has been raised and more than 690,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.