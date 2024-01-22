1,400 new e-bikes and a new day pass to be introduced to London’s Santander Cycles scheme

1,400 additional e-bikes will be added to the fleet this summer, giving many more Londoners the opportunity to benefit from an affordable, convenient and sustainable way of travelling.

The 1,400 new e-bikes will increase the fleet of e-bikes from 600 to 2,000

A £3 day pass will also be introduced in March allowing unlimited journeys under 30 minutes all day and making Santander Cycles one of the most affordable ways to travel in the capital

6.75 million member hires took place in 2023, the most in a single year since the scheme began

The changes to the scheme are a part of TfL's work to expand and improve Santander Cycles to make cycling more accessible to everyone

Transport for London (TfL) and Santander are making significant improvements to the Santander Cycles scheme by introducing a new day pass to make cycling even more accessible and affordable to Londoners. Lack of access to a bike is a key barrier that stops people cycling and Santander Cycles is helping to eliminate this hurdle by boosting sustainable transport options for people across the capital.

Following feedback from Santander Cycles users, customers indicated a new tariff structure would encourage more people to try the scheme and is a more economical way to use the service. A new day pass will be introduced from Sunday 3 March and will provide excellent value to customers, with a daily rate of £3 for unlimited hires up to 30 minutes within 24 hours. Hires longer than 30 minutes incur an extra £1.65 for each additional 30 minutes.

Following their hugely successful introduction in 2022, the Santander e-bikes fleet is expanding from the current 600 bikes to 2,000 bikes to make it even easier for Londoners to find an affordable e-bike. More than 750,000 e-bike hires have taken place since their introduction, with double the number of hires per bike per day compared to classic bikes. The additional e-bikes will boost capacity and be distributed across key central London locations. They can be docked at any of the scheme's 800 docking stations. The e-bikes are serviced on street by cargo bikes and electric vans, ensuring that the scheme is as sustainable as possible. Santander Cycles e-bikes will be available for an additional £1 per half hour with the new Day Pass. E-bikes are otherwise available for £3.30 per 30-minute ride for non-members and customers without a Day Pass, or a fare of £1 per 60 minutes for monthly and annual members.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

"I'm delighted that we're adding a further 1,400 new e-bikes to the fleet, almost tripling the number available to hire. The e-bikes have proved hugely popular since they were introduced and help break down the barriers that stop some people from cycling. The new day pass rate will also make Santander bikes one of the most affordable ways to travel in the capital. "I'm determined to continue building a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone, and Santander Cycles plays a hugely important role in making active travel around the city as accessible as possible."

David Eddington, TfL's Head of Cycle Hire, said:

"Santander Cycles is a vital part of London's transport system and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the scheme, as well as making it as accessible as we can. Santander Cycle e-bike usage in the capital is now more popular than ever so these additional e-bikes will allow more people to be able to access them. We've also listened to our customers regarding our fare tariff and are introducing a Day Pass to give people making multiple journeys in a day certainty about the overall cost of using the scheme. "Santander Cycles has played an important role in encouraging more people to cycle and we look forward to seeing more Londoners making use of both the scheme's e-bikes and mechanical bikes to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone in London."

Dan Sherwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Santander UK said:

"It's fantastic to still see so many people choosing a healthy way to get around and contributing to a more sustainable transport network in London. This year, with the introduction of more e-bikes and new tariffs, I'm thrilled that the Santander Cycles scheme will be even more accessible and affordable for all."

TfL saw a record breaking year for member hires in 2023, with 6.75 million hires taking place. This is the highest since the scheme began and highlights the popularity of the e-bikes and the membership options. The membership prices for Santander Cycles will remain at £20 per month or £120 a year, which allows customers unlimited 60-minute rides and an additional fare for e-bikes of £1. The monthly membership can be cancelled at any time. Members will be able to hire the new Day Pass through the mobile app or with their member key. Customers will also be able to hire with the Day Pass at the terminals with a bank card.

