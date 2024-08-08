14,000 women at risk of fractures after the menopause to benefit from bone disease drug

Over 14,000 people to benefit after NICE published final guidance recommending abaloparatide as an option for treating osteoporosis after menopause, if there is a very high risk of fracture.

Abaloparatide (also called Eladynos and made by Theramex) increases bone density by stimulating the cells that make new bone and this reduces the risk of fracture. It can provide an alternative for people who have not responded to, or cannot tolerate, usual treatment options.

The independent committee heard from patients about how debilitating osteoporosis can be and how it impacts all aspects of day-to-day life, such as not going out for a walk because they are fearful of falling and having a fracture. This can impair mental and physical health.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive

During the menopause oestrogen, the hormone that is important for maintaining bone density and strength, decreases and bone density reduces. This can lead to bone thinning, known as osteoporosis, and therefore broken bones become more common. Fractures can be very painful and limit a person's independence, and they are also associated with increased mortality.

Our focus is on enabling access to care that improves quality of life while offering value to the taxpayer. Abaloparatide has been found by our independent committee to be clinically and cost effective at reducing the risk of fracture, giving people more independence and therefore a better quality of life.

Usual treatment for osteoporosis after menopause in people with a very high risk of fracture includes romosozumab or teriparatide followed by bisphosphonates such as alendronic acid. Abaloparatide is a clinically and cost-effective new option that can be used as an alternative.

It comes as a pre-filled pen that is injected into the muscle through the skin. This means it can be self-administered at home which is convenient for people who are prone to fractures.

It will be available for use on the NHS in England within 3 months.

I know the devastating impact that fractures can have on peoples’ lives. I’m delighted that there is going to be another safe and effective drug available which will hopefully stop so many people suffering the effects and fear of having more fractures.

Alison Smith, patient representative