National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
14,000 women at risk of fractures after the menopause to benefit from bone disease drug
Over 14,000 people to benefit after NICE published final guidance recommending abaloparatide as an option for treating osteoporosis after menopause, if there is a very high risk of fracture.
Abaloparatide (also called Eladynos and made by Theramex) increases bone density by stimulating the cells that make new bone and this reduces the risk of fracture. It can provide an alternative for people who have not responded to, or cannot tolerate, usual treatment options.
The independent committee heard from patients about how debilitating osteoporosis can be and how it impacts all aspects of day-to-day life, such as not going out for a walk because they are fearful of falling and having a fracture. This can impair mental and physical health.
Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive
During the menopause oestrogen, the hormone that is important for maintaining bone density and strength, decreases and bone density reduces. This can lead to bone thinning, known as osteoporosis, and therefore broken bones become more common. Fractures can be very painful and limit a person's independence, and they are also associated with increased mortality.
Our focus is on enabling access to care that improves quality of life while offering value to the taxpayer. Abaloparatide has been found by our independent committee to be clinically and cost effective at reducing the risk of fracture, giving people more independence and therefore a better quality of life.
Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive
Usual treatment for osteoporosis after menopause in people with a very high risk of fracture includes romosozumab or teriparatide followed by bisphosphonates such as alendronic acid. Abaloparatide is a clinically and cost-effective new option that can be used as an alternative.
It comes as a pre-filled pen that is injected into the muscle through the skin. This means it can be self-administered at home which is convenient for people who are prone to fractures.
It will be available for use on the NHS in England within 3 months.
I know the devastating impact that fractures can have on peoples’ lives. I’m delighted that there is going to be another safe and effective drug available which will hopefully stop so many people suffering the effects and fear of having more fractures.
Alison Smith, patient representative
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/nice-recommends-new-treatment-option-for-osteoporosis-after-menopause
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
World’s first gene editing therapy for blood disorder to be available to hundreds of patients in England08/08/2024 15:10:00
Patients in England with severe beta-thalassaemia will be amongst the first in Europe to benefit from one-time gene therapy exagamglogene autotemcel.
NICE disappointed companies unwilling to offer fair price to make Enhertu available for advanced breast cancer30/07/2024 09:15:00
Daiichi Sankyo and partner company AstraZeneca have been unwilling to offer a price that would enable NICE to recommend Enhertu as cost effective for the NHS in final guidance published yesterday.
New clot-busting drug recommended by NICE set to save NHS £millions24/07/2024 15:05:00
Giving a new clot-busting drug to people who have had a stroke could help save the NHS millions of pounds.
More than 40,000 people could benefit after NICE recommends new ‘take at home’ pill for advanced prostate cancer19/07/2024 13:25:00
Thousands of people could benefit from a new oral hormone therapy for advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer.
NICE recommends digital technology to help diagnose ADHD in children and young people16/07/2024 12:20:00
A digital technology that will help healthcare professionals provide a quicker diagnosis to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be used by the NHS, NICE has said in draft guidance.
A new gene therapy, transformative cystic fibrosis medicines and an obesity jab included in guidance recommended during pre-election period09/07/2024 12:25:00
More than 20 pieces of draft and final guidance on a range of medicines and medical conditions were published during the pre-election period.
We recommended a new gene therapy, transformative cystic fibrosis medicines and an obesity jab, during election period08/07/2024 16:25:00
We publish more than 20 pieces of draft and final guidance during pre-election period.
NICE and NHS England announce plan to enable innovative tech to be adopted quicker23/05/2024 16:20:00
NHS patients in England will benefit from faster access to the most innovative and cutting-edge medical technologies under new plans announced today (23 May)