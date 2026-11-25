The UK’s ability to protect vital sea routes is set to be strengthened through a £142 million investment in unmanned underwater vehicles.

Royal Navy invests in advanced Unmanned Underwater Vehicles as part of the move towards Hybrid Navy.

£142 million contract supports British jobs as support services for the drones brought to Britain.

Latest contract adds to commitment in the Defence Investment Plan and this month’s £90m deal for offshore support vessels.

The UK’s ability to protect vital sea routes is set to be strengthened through a £142 million investment in unmanned underwater vehicles, which will support jobs and bring specialist support services to Britain.

The new REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), built by HII, will find and help dispose of dangerous sea mines, which is important for freedom of navigation of the seas and keeping trade routes open, while helping to protect sailors and exposing them to less risk.

By using uncrewed systems to search potentially mined waters, sailors can remain further away from the immediate mine threat. Instead of relying on crewed vessels to operate close to potentially dangerous areas, the new underwater vehicles can be sent ahead to search beneath the surface, making minehunting operations safer, faster and more flexible.

The vessels can travel at up to eight knots, dive to depths of 600 metres and operate for up to 110 hours on a single mission. The contract will support jobs in the UK, including in Portchester.

They will work with UK-developed SeeByte SeeTrack and Neptune software already used by the Royal Navy, building on previous British investment in its minehunting capability.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

This investment strengthens our ability to protect freedom of navigation, which is critical to our security and our economy. By using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to put the latest technology in the hands of our sailors, we are taking them out of harm’s way and giving them the tools to keep vital shipping routes open, keeping us all safe in a more dangerous world.

This investment is an important step towards the Royal Navy’s Hybrid Navy, which will see traditional crewed warships increasingly operating alongside uncrewed, autonomous and remotely operated systems in the air, on the surface and underwater.

The additional uncrewed vessels follow the recent £90 million deal between the UK and Norway for three new mine-hunting motherships, boosting UK security by making the detection and disposal of sea mines safer, quicker and more effective.

Awarded to HII after an international competition, today’s contract includes the vehicles, equipment and support services.

Duane Fotheringham, president of HII’s Unmanned Systems group, said:

HII is proud that the Royal Navy has selected the REMUS UUV and Sea Launcher to support its critical mine countermeasures missions. This selection reflects the Royal Navy’s confidence in our proven technology and our shared commitment to maritime security. We are honoured to support the Royal Navy and to help keep sailors out of harm’s way.

The Royal Navy uses REMUS UUVs to find sea mines, survey the seabed and locate wrecks. They use sonar to map large areas of water, so analysts can review the data from a safe distance and keep sailors and divers out of minefields. Small and portable, they can be launched quickly from boats or warships in coastal waters and the deep sea.

As part of the Defence Investment Plan, the government is making the largest ever drone investment in Defence - spending over £5bn on autonomous systems to enable transformation by 2030.