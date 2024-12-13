Friday 13 Dec 2024 @ 12:25
Scottish Government
Printable version

£15 billion for councils

Local authorities receive real terms increase in funding.

Councils will share a record funding settlement of more than £15 billion subject to passing of the 2025-26 Budget, provisional allocations show.

The 2025-26 Local Government Settlement includes a £289 million increase in funding to be used by councils to meet local needs and £120.5 million additional funding for pay deals. The Budget also includes a one-off payment of £40 million to help councils respond to the climate emergency, and additional funding to support free personal care, teacher numbers and island communities.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison yesterday said:

“Our Budget is laying the foundations for Scotland’s future success, with investment to help improve the public services that people rely on.

“Local authorities provide some of the most important services to our communities – from schools to social care – which is why we’ve increased their funding by more than £1 billion compared with last year’s Budget.

“The settlement is the result of meaningful budget engagement with COSLA and Councils. While council tax decisions are a matter for individual local authorities, with record funding of over £15 billion there is no reason for big increases in Council Tax next year.

“This is a Budget that will deliver increased funding for schools, social care and other vital council services. But this funding will only reach communities if the Budget passes, so I am asking Parliament to unite behind it.”

Background

Local government finance circular 10/2024: settlement for 2025 to 2026 – gov.scot

Scottish Budget 2025 to 2026 – gov.scot

This publication starts the formal consultation period on the 2025-26 Local Government Settlement. Final allocations will be published following approval by the Scottish Parliament, expected in February.

Funding of £441.5 million has yet to be considered by the joint Settlement and Distribution Group so remains undistributed at this stage. The majority of this funding will be allocated in full to local authorities ahead of the Local Government Finance (Scotland) Order.

Of the 2025-26 Local Government Settlement, at least £1,463.3 million is initially contained within other portfolios. As is standard practice, this funding will be moved to the Finance and Local Government portfolio at the Autumn or Spring Budget Revision.

  2024-25 2025-26 Increase Increase
Local Authority £m £m £m %
Aberdeen City 454.2 494.9 40.7 9.0
Aberdeenshire 572.9 615.3 42.5 7.4
Angus 267.1 287.8 20.7 7.8
Argyll & Bute 242.0 259.5 17.5 7.2
Clackmannanshire 124.6 134.5 10.0 8.0
Dumfries & Galloway 370.4 397.2 26.8 7.2
Dundee City 377.2 398.9 21.7 5.8
East Ayrshire 303.1 322.3 19.2 6.3
East Dunbartonshire 252.0 274.9 22.9 9.1
East Lothian 237.3 258.2 21.0 8.8
East Renfrewshire 239.7 261.4 21.7 9.0
Edinburgh, City of 988.6 1,059.0 70.4 7.1
Eilean Siar 111.4 118.0 6.6 5.9
Falkirk 366.5 381.0 14.5 3.9
Fife 862.0 927.5 65.6 7.6
Glasgow City 1,591.0 1,679.1 88.1 5.5
Highland 582.1 621.0 38.8 6.7
Inverclyde 208.6 222.5 13.9 6.7
Midlothian 218.9 238.6 19.7 9.0
Moray 214.2 229.6 15.4 7.2
North Ayrshire 353.1 375.3 22.2 6.3
North Lanarkshire 813.4 869.7 56.3 6.9
Orkney 95.6 106.0 10.4 10.9
Perth & Kinross 337.7 364.2 26.5 7.8
Renfrewshire 416.5 452.2 35.8 8.6
Scottish Borders 272.5 292.2 19.7 7.2
Shetland 111.9 118.9 7.0 6.3
South Ayrshire 269.7 291.5 21.8 8.1
South Lanarkshire 742.7 805.8 63.2 8.5
Stirling 218.8 234.4 15.6 7.1
West Dunbartonshire 238.6 252.8 14.3 6.0
West Lothian 424.1 459.1 34.9 8.2
Undistributed 365.3 441.5 76.2  
Council Tax 144.0 0.0 -144.0  
Valuation Committee Top Slice 0.6 0.9 0.3  
SSSC Fees 0.0 2.2 2.2  
National Dog Database Top Slice 0.1 0.1 0.0  
Redress 0.0 9.0 9.0  
Climate Intelligence Service Top Slice 0.9 0.9 0.0  
Scotland 13,389.1 14,258.1 869.0 6.5

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/15-billion-for-councils/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Improving access to help with council tax debt

13/12/2024 10:25:00

Citizens Advice Bureaux to provide support in six more areas

Average year for overall cereal harvest despite challenging wet conditions

12/12/2024 15:05:00

The Chief Statistician has released figures on the 2024 Scottish harvest. Total cereal production from the 2024 harvest is around 3.0 million tonnes.

£150 million for offshore wind

12/12/2024 13:05:00

Capital investment almost trebled to unlock private sector growth.

First Minister’s Christmas card 2024

12/12/2024 12:05:00

First Minister John Swinney has launched his official Christmas card in partnership with charity Children First.

Investment in Northern Isles connectivity

12/12/2024 09:10:00

Orkney and Shetland to share £20 million.

Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill passed

11/12/2024 16:25:00

Legislation includes measures to simplify the law in missing persons cases.

Unleashing start-up talent

11/12/2024 15:25:00

Women entrepreneurs a key focus for investment.

Charter of Rights for People Affected by Substance Use

11/12/2024 14:25:00

First Minister welcomes human rights advance.

Protecting Scottish Seabirds

11/12/2024 13:25:00

Action to restore seabird populations. 

Interactive map

11/12/2024 11:05:00

An interactive map showing information about publicly-owned land, as well as land managed by Scottish Crown Estate, has been created.