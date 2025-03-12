Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
£15 million food surplus fund now open for applications
Food redistribution charities can submit applications for grants starting at £20,000
Food redistribution charities can now submit applications for a new £15 million Government scheme, which is helping to ensure surplus food is delivered to those who need it.
Every year, an estimated 330,000 tonnes of edible food is either wasted or repurposed as animal feed before leaving farm gates. This food should be going onto the nation’s plates, but charities often lack the resources to salvage it and provide it to the most vulnerable.
The new Tackling Food Surplus at the Farm Gate scheme will strengthen links between farms and charities to help solve the problem of food surplus on farms, with grants starting from £20,000 to help organisations fight hunger in communities.
From today (Friday 7 February), applicants can submit bids outlining how they intend to form relationships with farmers to access any surplus food, and how they would seek to increase their capacity to redistribute this food to communities.
The funding can go towards purchasing new packaging and labelling equipment and vehicles to move goods from farms to a redistribution organisation, as well as new equipment, like fridges or freezers, to safely store food and ensure it lasts longer.
The fund is open to food redistribution charities and any groups with an interest are encouraged to apply.
Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said:
Nobody wants to see good food go to waste – especially farmers who work hard to put food on our nation’s tables. This fund will help charities work more closely with farmers to create new ways to get fresh produce to the people who need it most.
I encourage our brilliant, dedicated redistribution charities and non-profits to apply for this funding to ensure more British fruit and veg gets to those who need it most.
In a joint statement, the CEOs of The Bread and Butter Thing, City Harvest, FareShare, The Felix Project and Co-Chairs of The Xcess Group said:
As leaders of the surplus food redistribution sector and following years of campaigning, we are delighted to welcome the launch of this fund ahead of British growing season.
It presents an opportunity to make a profound impact by empowering local charities and community organisations. These groups are the backbone of British society, and we are proud to support them.
By working across the charitable redistribution sector, we can help ensure that this scheme is implemented efficiently through our joint capacity, delivers tangible value to taxpayers, and helps millions of meals reach as many people as possible at a time of considerable need.
Applications can be submitted online until 11:55am on 27 March 2025.
There is more to come as the Government moves to ensure the throwaway society is ended for good.
A new Circular Economy Taskforce, comprising members from industry, academia, and civil society across the UK, has been set up. They will lead on the development of a Circular Economy Strategy for England, which will outline how individual sectors can contribute to ambitions in this area.
This is alongside continued support for the Courtauld Commitment 2030, managed by environmental NGO WRAP, which looks to deliver a more sustainable supply chain and reduce food waste in the home – tackling food waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/15-million-food-surplus-fund-now-open-for-applications
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Operation Clean Sweep tackles waste crime in Lincolnshire12/03/2025 14:15:00
The Environment Agency-led day of action caught multiple waste criminals in the act
Bathing water reforms keep pace with Britain’s love of swimming12/03/2025 14:05:00
Reforms to modernise bathing waters could see swimmers enjoying cleaner water and flexible seasons, as government states plans to bolster bathing water rules.
UK and Welsh Government unite in £1m fund to transform River Wye12/03/2025 11:10:00
The Welsh and UK Government recently announced a new £1 million joint research initiative to tackle water quality issues in the River Wye.
Water investment to fuel jobs, growth and sustainability in Bath11/03/2025 16:10:00
Water Minister Emma Hardy visits the £35 million expansion of the Saltford Water Recycling Plant which will support economic and residential growth in Bath
Government ambition to end sewage discharges into Windermere11/03/2025 11:20:00
Environment Secretary Steve Reed yesterday (Monday 10 March) set out government ambition to end sewage discharged into Windermere.
Three sentenced over illegal waste activity in Northamptonshire10/03/2025 16:10:00
Three defendants have been fined for their involvement in illegal waste activity in Northamptonshire, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Import ban of cattle, pigs, sheep and deer from Hungary and Slovakia to protect farmers after foot and mouth case10/03/2025 12:10:00
Import ban introduced to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease.
Better alerts to make air quality part of everyday conversation06/03/2025 16:15:00
Expert-led review published to boost public awareness about air quality.
COP16 concludes in Rome with a landmark agreement to mobilise resources for people and nature03/03/2025 14:20:00
The UK welcomes the positive conclusion to negotiations at the resumed meeting of CBD COP16, which saw the international community make progress towards halting and reversing nature loss by 2030