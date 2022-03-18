£15 million for Ukraine response

Additional funding to support people fleeing Ukraine

A further £15 million of funding will be made available by the Scottish Government to support Scotland’s response to the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The funds will be used to bolster the support available to Ukrainian nationals arriving in Scotland, with just over £11 million to be allocated to local authorities and £2.25 million set aside for temporary accommodation.

An additional £1.4 million is being allocated to the Scottish Refugee Council for the expansion of its Refugee Integration Service.

Detailed preparations to welcome those arriving in Scotland after fleeing Ukraine are underway and further information will be made available in due course.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said:

“The duty of government is to ensure that the practical assistance we provide, matches the warmth and goodwill of people across the country. “We have an obligation to play our full part in the global humanitarian effort, and offer sanctuary, security, and a home to thousands of people who desperately need it. “Obviously, as a matter of priority, we are working to secure immediate temporary accommodation that is safe and comfortable for people, while longer term arrangements are put in place. “In addition to harnessing voluntary support, we are assessing other longer-term housing options. This will include, where available, local authority and housing association properties, but also private sector or holiday accommodation. “We have very recent experience of successfully integrating refugees into our communities, schools, and workplaces. And I am confident that we will provide not just refuge, but a warm welcome, and a helping hand, to people whose lives have been ripped apart.”

Background

Funding for advice services including to the Scottish Refugee Council was previously announced during a visit by the First Minister this morning to see the work they are already doing to assist those who have had to leave Ukraine.