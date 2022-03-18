Scottish Government
|Printable version
£15 million for Ukraine response
Additional funding to support people fleeing Ukraine
A further £15 million of funding will be made available by the Scottish Government to support Scotland’s response to the illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The funds will be used to bolster the support available to Ukrainian nationals arriving in Scotland, with just over £11 million to be allocated to local authorities and £2.25 million set aside for temporary accommodation.
An additional £1.4 million is being allocated to the Scottish Refugee Council for the expansion of its Refugee Integration Service.
Detailed preparations to welcome those arriving in Scotland after fleeing Ukraine are underway and further information will be made available in due course.
In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said:
“The duty of government is to ensure that the practical assistance we provide, matches the warmth and goodwill of people across the country.
“We have an obligation to play our full part in the global humanitarian effort, and offer sanctuary, security, and a home to thousands of people who desperately need it.
“Obviously, as a matter of priority, we are working to secure immediate temporary accommodation that is safe and comfortable for people, while longer term arrangements are put in place.
“In addition to harnessing voluntary support, we are assessing other longer-term housing options. This will include, where available, local authority and housing association properties, but also private sector or holiday accommodation.
“We have very recent experience of successfully integrating refugees into our communities, schools, and workplaces. And I am confident that we will provide not just refuge, but a warm welcome, and a helping hand, to people whose lives have been ripped apart.”
Background
Funding for advice services including to the Scottish Refugee Council was previously announced during a visit by the First Minister this morning to see the work they are already doing to assist those who have had to leave Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/gbp-15-million-for-ukraine-response/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
World leading fisheries proposals17/03/2022 16:38:00
Striving to make fishing sustainable for future generations.
Treatment target for people with problematic drug use17/03/2022 15:05:00
Aim to have more people accessing opioid treatments.
Update on COVID regulations17/03/2022 13:05:00
Legal requirements to wear face coverings on public transport and most indoor public settings will continue until at least early April given the current spike in Covid case numbers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced.
Increase in social security benefits17/03/2022 12:05:00
Additional support to help with cost of living.
Economy grows 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 202116/03/2022 14:05:00
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Improving disability benefits16/03/2022 13:05:00
Ending fixed term reviews for people with lifelong conditions.
Latest suspected drug deaths report.16/03/2022 10:05:00
The latest quarterly report on the number of suspected drug deaths during 2021 shows a fall of 8% (116) on the previous year.
Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-201815/03/2022 15:05:00
Scotland's Chief Statistician today published Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2018.