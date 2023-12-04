15 million free school meals served as part of Co-operation Agreement

15 million free school meals have been served in primary schools across Wales as part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Providing free school meals to all primary school pupils is a key commitment in the programme, which was signed 2 years ago. All primary school children and more than 6,000 nursery-age pupils attending a maintained school will be eligible for free school meals by the end of 2024.

The second annual report about progress under the Co-operation Agreement has been published.

Working together, the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have delivered on a wide range of commitments in 2023, including:

Rolling out universal free school meals for primary school pupils – 15 million meals have been served and 142,000 pupils have become eligible to date.

Extending free childcare to more 2-year olds, with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh-medium childcare.

Introducing a radical package of measures to create thriving local communities, helping people to live locally and addressing high numbers of second homes in many areas of Wales.

Launching a new publicly-owned energy company for Wales – Ynni Cymru – to unlock our green energy potential.

Introducing legislation, which, if agreed, will make the Senedd a more modern and effective legislature.

Continuing the Arfor programme, which will deliver an economic boost and strengthen the Welsh language across Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Anglesey.

Investing more into flood management and mitigation in response to the increased risk of flooding, with a £214 million fund for flood schemes.

Supporting and strengthening local journalism in Wales with new funding and supporting Wales-based companies to develop bilingual content for young audiences.

Delivering the first mental health crisis hub in Wales for young people who need urgent support, as part of our commitment for community mental health facilities.

Launching a £20 million Welsh Building Safety Developer Loan scheme to provide interest-free loans to help developers carry out remediation works to address fire safety issues in buildings of 11 metres or more.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

Over the last 2 years we have worked closely together on a wide range of commitments which are making a real difference to people all over Wales – from free school meals in primary schools and expanding childcare for 2-year-olds to investing in flood defences. I look forward to continuing this relationship as we enter the final year of the agreement.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said:

Working together where we have common ground is grown-up politics and good for Wales. The Co-operation Agreement sets out a range of specific policies where we have made a commitment to work together and this second annual report sets out the progress we have made. We remain committed to these shared ambitions for the people of Wales.

The Co-operation Agreement: annual report 2022 to 2023