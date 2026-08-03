£15 million fund to strengthen flood resilience

Funding to support most vulnerable communities.

A new £15 million fund has been launched to improve the resilience of communities across Scotland most at risk from flooding.

Funding will be provided to local groups, communities and local authorities to help them improve their flood resilience and preparedness.

The funding will support sustainable drainage, including natural features like green spaces and planting, to reduce flood risk and future proof existing flooding infrastructure. Coastal communities will benefit, with support available for innovative coastal resilience projects to replenish sand dunes and reduce flood risk in towns like Montrose.

Additional support will be available for communities recovering from the impact of recent flooding, while Public Health Scotland will develop a new interactive tool combining flood risk data with population and demographic data to help identify communities and groups most at risk in the future.

A new Flood Advisory Service will support local authorities in delivering major flood protection schemes more efficiently, reducing delays and improving value for public money.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action Gillian Martin yesterday said:

"Climate change means, globally, we are facing an increasing flood risk, and Scotland is not immune to that. We are determined to take action now to protect people, homes and livelihoods. "This £15 million package delivers on our 100 days commitment to invest in flood mitigation and prevention, with support targeted where it is needed most. By working closely with communities, local authorities and expert partners, we are investing in practical measures that will strengthen resilience and adapt to the challenges of the future. "From community-led projects and nature-based solutions to better data, improved infrastructure and more effective flood protection schemes, this investment complements our wider Flood Resilience Strategy to help build a safer, more resilient Scotland."

Background

This investment supports the Scottish Government's Flood Resilience Strategy.

This three-year investment will support increased local resilience. Following preparatory work this year, funding for local projects will be available from next year.

Further detail on this programme of work will be outlined in the forthcoming Flood Resilience Strategy Implementation Plan.

SEPA is the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, Scotland's principal environmental regulator.