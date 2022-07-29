15 million households have received £150 cost of living council tax rebate

Nearly 80% of eligible households received the government’s £150 council tax rebate in the first 3 months to help with the cost of living, figures published yesterday show.

A total of more than £2 billion has been handed to 15 million households in England under the scheme. Over 90% of households who had direct debits set up with their local council have received their council tax rebate.

The figures cover the period to the end of June, meaning the actual number of households who have received the rebate is likely to be even higher as councils continue to pay it out.

All councils have begun making these payments and almost all councils have payment processes in place for people who do not pay by direct debit. Minister for State Paul Scully has spoken to the 4 councils who do not yet have these processes in place to ensure that they do so as soon as possible.

Households have until the end of September to claim the £150 payment, which does not have to be paid back. Anyone who is yet to receive their rebate is urged to check their local council website for more information and make a claim.

However, recognising the importance of the rebate in helping those most in need with rising costs, the government urges councils to keep pace in supporting the remaining households to claim their rebate.

The rebate is part of £37 billion of government support being targeted at those most in need to help with the cost of living. This includes at least £1,200 of extra support for millions of the most vulnerable households this year, with all domestic electricity customers receiving at least £400 towards their bills. An extra £144 million has also be given to councils to provide discretionary support to any household in financial need due to rising energy bills, including people on low incomes in council tax bands E to H.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark yesterday said:

The cost of living is at the forefront of everyone’s minds and the support the government has put in place is helping millions of households, especially those most in need, manage these pressures. We want to make sure everyone who is entitled to this cash receives it, so I urge people to check their bank accounts and speak to their council if they are yet to receive their £150 council tax rebate.

The rebate is available to most households living in council tax bands A to D on 1 April. This includes those who receive Local Council Tax Support, even if their council tax bill for the year is less than £150.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible but does not have a direct debit and has not received a payment or details of how to make a claim, should visit their local council’s website for more information.

Since announcing the rebate in April, the government has provided £28 million for councils to set up software and recruit staff and will top this up as necessary to cover all reasonable delivery costs. Councils have been given a host of options to make payments quickly and securely including bank account transfers, council tax account credits or a voucher-based system.

Local authorities must also make arrangements for those who cannot access the internet.

If households do not know who their local council is, they can find their website through entering their postcode here.

Find more information about government support on the cost of living.

