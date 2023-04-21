£15 million mental health funding

Community support for third year of fund to help more projects.

Projects to support mental health and address social isolation and loneliness in adults will share a further £15 million this year.

The Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults, launched in 2021, has now provided around 3,300 grants to community organisations delivering mental health and wellbeing support, bringing total investment to £51 million.

Activities will target older people, areas of economic deprivation, people with long term health conditions or disability and LGBTI communities. The Fund has also had a particular focus on responding to the cost of living crisis, which remains a priority this year.

Improved mental health and wellbeing support is one of the commitments in the Scottish Government’s Policy Prospectus, which outlines firm actions to be achieved by 2026.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited Pause and Breathe, a social enterprise, in High Bonnybridge today (Friday 21 April) where he announced the additional funding.

He said:

“This investment reflects the importance we place on promoting good mental health and early intervention for those facing mental health challenges – ensuring that people can access a range of different types of help to match their needs. The Fund will continue to support a range of valuable community mental health and wellbeing projects, reflecting one of the priorities set out by the First Minister earlier this week.”

Pause and Breathe was awarded £10,000 from last year’s fund to offer a variety of wellbeing sessions and activities. Work is underway to change a building that has lain unused in High Bonnybridge for 20 years.

Managing Director Susie Hooper said:

“This funding will enable us to hold free weekly wellbeing sessions throughout the whole year and means we can support people who wouldn’t otherwise attend due to financial constraints.”

Background

Policy prospectus

As part of the £120 million Recovery and Renewal Fund, a new Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund was launched in October 2021, investing £36 million over two years (2021-23), with a strong focus on prevention and early intervention.

Pause and Breathe is a Bonnybridge-based Community Interest Company (CIC) and provide wellbeing activities to inspire and empower individuals to take responsibility for their own health.