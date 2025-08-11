Environment Agency
|Printable version
£15 million refurbishment on Boston's Grand Sluice begins
Environment Agency begins refurbishing the Grand Sluice, which protects properties from flooding, supports navigation and helps with water supply.
The Environment Agency has started work on a £15m project to refurbish Boston’s Grand Sluice, helping to protect 9,000 homes and over 25,000 hectares of farmland from the devastating effects of flooding.
For 250 years the Grand Sluice has kept the tide out of the River Witham and managed water levels in the river from Boston to Bardney. To ensure the sluice can continue this vital job the Environment Agency is undertaking a refurbishment over the next four years.
The Grand Sluice has 2 main components, the pointing doors and the guillotine gates, which will be replaced. The pointing doors stop the tide coming in from the sea and keep the Witham upstream as freshwater. The guillotine gates control the river level upstream, keeping it safe for navigation and for water supply. The Grand Sluice takes care of the regular tides, protecting homes and businesses from flooding, allowing navigation for boaters, and supporting water supply for homes and 126 water abstractions for farms. Downstream is the Boston Barrier which protects against extreme tidal surges.
The refurbishment will include changes to the sluice so aquatic weed can be flushed more effectively without losing as much water. Aquatic weed can block the channel and cause problems for boaters and wildlife.
This summer, stop logs will be installed to allow the safe isolation of one channel at a time for the main gate works. In 2026, one channel’s gates and doors will be replaced, with work on the second channel the following year, and the third channel after that.
Work is carried out in the summer when river flows are lower, which reduces flood risk, and the sluice can continue operating if it is needed during heavy rain.
Morgan Wray, Area Flood Risk Manager for Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said:
The Grand Sluice has been at the heart of Boston for generations. This project will make sure it’s ready to continue its vital job well into the future.
The Grand Sluice has been in place for over 2 and a half centuries. Although it’s been refurbished before, some of the components have now been in use since the early 1980s and are therefore showing signs of deterioration and need replacing.
For more information and updates visit: Lower Witham Flood Resilience Project
Background:
The Environment Agency prioritises maintenance work on assets to provide the greatest flood risk reduction for people, homes, and businesses.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/15-million-refurbishment-on-bostons-grand-sluice-begins
Latest News from
Environment Agency
New summer surveys to try to identify cause of crayfish deaths08/08/2025 11:10:00
The Environment Agency is carrying out a series of summer surveys to try to identify the cause of unusual symptoms in an endangered native species.
Public consultation opens on Yorkshire oil and gas site07/08/2025 17:05:00
Europa Oil and Gas Limited has applied to the Environment Agency for an environmental permit to construct a temporary wellsite to assess gas potential.
Don’t forget to have your say on decommissioning at Winfrith07/08/2025 15:25:00
Take the opportunity to share your views on the proposals before the consultation deadline of 5 September.
Environment Agency’s one-of-a-kind electro boom boat goes fishing06/08/2025 14:20:00
The Environment Agency is using a unique boom boat for important electric fish monitoring surveys along the Thames between Iffley Lock and Teddington Lock.
Have you seen a tattooed fish in the River Lea?05/08/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency released 1,000 barbel marked with a blue dye last November and are asking anglers to contact them if they catch a barbel with the mark.
Yorkshire Water fined for polluting watercourse31/07/2025 15:25:00
Yorkshire Water has been fined £865,000 after a South Yorkshire water treatment works pumped out millions of litres of chlorinated water for almost a month.
Trio detained in recycling fraud investigation31/07/2025 13:25:00
Environment Agency officers worked with North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to apprehend the individuals
Students get exclusive preview of Salisbury River Park play area31/07/2025 09:20:00
The Salisbury River Park project reduces the flood risk to over 350 homes and businesses along the River Avon.