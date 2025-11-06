£15.75m Welsh Government funding to support unpaid carers

The Welsh Government has confirmed a significant investment of £15.75m over the next three-years to continue two vital schemes supporting unpaid carers.

The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund provide a vital lifeline for thousands of carers across Wales. Yesterday’s announcement will see both schemes continued through to 2029.

The Short Breaks Scheme enables unpaid carers of all ages to take personalised breaks from their caring responsibilities, including social outings, leisure memberships and hobby equipment.

In its first three years, the scheme delivered over 50,000 short breaks, significantly exceeding its initial target of 30,000 and reaching carers who were previously unknown to support services.

The Carers Support Fund provides emergency financial assistance to unpaid carers on low incomes, helping them purchase essential items such as food, household goods or pay utility bills.

The fund supported 29,500 unpaid carers between April 2022 and April 2025, almost double its original target of 15,000. Crucially, it also provides advice on welfare benefits and financial planning for sustained positive impact.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said,

This announcement demonstrates our commitment to unpaid carers who play a vital role in communities throughout Wales. The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund have proven their worth time and again including reaching carers who need support but were previously not known to services. These schemes are not just about providing respite and financial support – they're about recognising the invaluable contribution carers make to our society and ensuring they have the support to look after their own wellbeing whilst caring for others.

Director of Carers Trust Wales, Kate Cubbage said,