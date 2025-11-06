Welsh Government
£15.75m Welsh Government funding to support unpaid carers
The Welsh Government has confirmed a significant investment of £15.75m over the next three-years to continue two vital schemes supporting unpaid carers.
The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund provide a vital lifeline for thousands of carers across Wales. Yesterday’s announcement will see both schemes continued through to 2029.
The Short Breaks Scheme enables unpaid carers of all ages to take personalised breaks from their caring responsibilities, including social outings, leisure memberships and hobby equipment.
In its first three years, the scheme delivered over 50,000 short breaks, significantly exceeding its initial target of 30,000 and reaching carers who were previously unknown to support services.
The Carers Support Fund provides emergency financial assistance to unpaid carers on low incomes, helping them purchase essential items such as food, household goods or pay utility bills.
The fund supported 29,500 unpaid carers between April 2022 and April 2025, almost double its original target of 15,000. Crucially, it also provides advice on welfare benefits and financial planning for sustained positive impact.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said,
This announcement demonstrates our commitment to unpaid carers who play a vital role in communities throughout Wales.
The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund have proven their worth time and again including reaching carers who need support but were previously not known to services.
These schemes are not just about providing respite and financial support – they're about recognising the invaluable contribution carers make to our society and ensuring they have the support to look after their own wellbeing whilst caring for others.
Director of Carers Trust Wales, Kate Cubbage said,
Unpaid carers are vital to sustaining our health and social care system providing much needed and valued support within families and communities across Wales.
We know that good care is supported care. Too often carers tell us that they are left to care alone without the right support to look after themselves or to do other things that matter to them. Many reaching out for support when they hit crisis point.
Confirmation of multi-year funding for the Carers Support Fund and National Short Breaks Scheme provides much needed investment in the services that are best placed to be there for carers when they need it most. Together, they will give a lifeline to tens of thousands of carers giving them much-needed opportunities to rest and recharge and offering urgent financial help to those making the difficult choice between heating and eating.
Welsh Government’s long-term investment provides much-needed stability and certainty, not only for carers, but also for the local organisations working tirelessly to support them. This funding announcement is an important recognition of the valuable role carers play and the importance of prioritising support for them.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/1575m-welsh-government-funding-support-unpaid-carers
