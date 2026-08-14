150 rural 4G masts now live so holidaymakers can switch off without being cut off

More than 150 rural 4G mast upgrades are now live, boosting mobile coverage across remote UK areas and helping walkers, visitors and communities stay connected.

More than 150 government-funded 4G mast upgrades are now live across the UK through the Shared Rural Network, bringing 4G coverage from EE, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone and ThreeUK to some of Britain’s hardest-to-reach rural areas.

Britain’s walkers, hikers and holidaymakers can stay connected, check weather and route information, and contact emergency services more easily when needed.

National parks, including the Yorkshire Dales and Eryri (Snowdonia), receive biggest boost in mobile coverage from the Shared Rural Network.

Walkers, hikers and holidaymakers can stay connected when it counts in Britain’s countryside, as more than 150 4G mast upgrades go live through the UK government’s Shared Rural Network programme.

For many people, the point of heading outdoors is to escape their screens. But 4G means people can enjoy the countryside with the peace of mind that support, services and loved ones are still within reach if they need them – from checking the weather before a mountain walk to finding a route, sharing a location or calling for help in an emergency.

The UK government is working with mobile network operators through the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme to bring reliable 4G mobile internet to rural areas where commercial rollout is harder and more expensive.

The upgrades – all delivered through existing infrastructure to protect scenic spots – mean additional 4G is now available across more than 5,684 square kilometres combined across the UK and includes three of the UK’s most iconic hiking landscapes: the Lake District, Snowdonia and Exmoor. Previously, these areas would only be in range of EE coverage – or none at all – meaning most people would struggle to get online.

From the Scottish Islands and Highlands to Northumberland, Cumbria, Dyfed-Powys and North Wales, the rollout is supporting everything from running payments and bookings for local firms to keeping in touch with customers, accessing online public services and working more flexibly from home or on the move.

Some of Britain’s most iconic national parks are among the biggest winners from the Shared Rural Network. Compared to other parks, the Yorkshire Dales and Eryri (Snowdonia) have seen the biggest boosts in mobile coverage rising by around seven percentage points in each, according to new government figures, helping visitors stay connected across some of Britain’s most remote and hard-to-reach landscapes.

Minister of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Ian Murray, said:

You should be able to switch off in the countryside without being cut off from the help and services you need. These 150 masts are helping change that – giving walkers, visitors and rural communities better access to signal when they are checking a route, contacting family, running a business or calling for help.”

Millions of people visit Britain’s national parks each year to walk, cycle, camp, climb and enjoy nature. Better rural 4G means visitors can put their phones away, while still being able to access support or message home if they need to.

New analysis shows 42 Shared Rural Network sites have now been activated across the UK’s national parks:

25 sites in England, including seven in the Lake District and six in the Yorkshire Dales.

16 sites in Wales, including 12 in Eryri/Snowdonia.

1 site in Scotland, in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs.

The SRN programme has achieved its objective of extending 4G coverage to 95% of the UK landmass, a year ahead of schedule.

Notes to editors

*Coverage data has been provided by Mova, a joint venture wholly owned by the UK’s major mobile network operators - EE, Virgin Media O2, and VodafoneThree - tasked with delivering and supporting critical digital infrastructure.

About the Shared Rural Network

The Shared Rural Network is a partnership between the UK government and mobile network operators. It aims to improve mobile coverage in rural areas across the UK. The programme reached its target of delivering to 95% of UK landmass a year ahead of schedule.

Future SRN rollout:

The programme will continue until January 2027. During this time there will be:

Up to 40 government funded mast upgrades going live across Britain

Up to 44 new publicly funded masts built across Scotland with the first already live in the Western Isles

This new infrastructure will expand reliable mobile coverage to more rural communities throughout Britain.

Emergency Services Network (ESN)

The government-funded upgraded masts referenced in this press notice are being built by the Home Office to first and foremost facilitate the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). The government and mobile network operators have been working with the Home Office and the mobile network operators to upgrade these masts to provide commercial coverage from all UK mobile network operators. Learn more about the ESN from the Emergency Service Network

Mobile Network Operator investment

As part of the Shared Rural Network the mobile network operators have also invested in their own mast network tackling ‘partial not spots’. These are areas where customers can only access 4G if they are signed up with a mobile network operator that is active in that area. This work has already delivered significant coverage improvements across the UK and successfully completed last year.