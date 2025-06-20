1,500 jobs created at UK nuclear weapons headquarters as sector boasts above average wages

Thousands of high-skilled jobs and hundreds of apprenticeships have been created to help keep the United Kingdom protected around the clock, with newly published figures highlighting the economic benefits of the defence nuclear industry.

New figures reveal that 1,500 skilled roles have been created in the last year at the UK’s nuclear weapons technology centre AWE.

Government study shows that people working in defence nuclear industry receive 20% above average UK salary.

Defence Secretary visits top secret site as £15 billion investment in sovereign UK nuclear warhead supports the Plan for Change with nearly 10,000 jobs across the UK.

It comes as the government’s delivers a landmark £15 billion investment in this parliament into the renewal of the UK’s sovereign nuclear warhead - confirmed through the recent Strategic Defence Review - to keep the British people safe while supporting almost 10,000 UK jobs.

The figures from government analysis published yesterday also show that average salaries in the defence nuclear industry reach £45,500 - 20% higher than the UK average.

Over the last year, 1,500 new skilled staff, and double the number of apprentices and graduates, have joined AWE in Aldermaston, Berkshire – the UK’s nuclear weapons technology centre – all vital to the success of the nuclear deterrent by playing a critical role in the development and maintenance of the nuclear warhead stockpile.

It comes as John Healey was the first Defence Secretary to visit AWE since 2018, and he hailed the economic growth impact for the local area, as AWE celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The AWE workforce of 9,500 staff, including 3,000 engineers and 1,500 scientists, demonstrates the defence nuclear sector as an engine for economic growth, backing the government’s Plan for Change. This milestone year reflects AWE’s crucial contribution to the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent – keeping a nuclear-armed submarine at sea continuously - ensuring the security of the nation and our NATO allies around the clock.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP yesterday said:

The nuclear weapons technology delivered at AWE keeps us all safe every minute of the day. The skilled men and women working here play a fundamental role in deterring global conflict and that cannot be underestimated. However, our nuclear deterrent doesn’t just protect us, it also powers prosperity. From the design and development of the warhead in Aldermaston, to shipbuilding in Barrow and maintenance in Plymouth, to deployment for operations from Clyde, defence is an engine for growth. The Defence Nuclear Enterprise delivers on the Plan for Change by backing thousands of jobs across the country. Through the Strategic Defence Review we are unshakeable in our commitment to maintaining our nuclear deterrent - it is the ultimate guarantor of our national security and the security of our NATO allies.

AWE is part of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) - the partnership of organisations that operate, maintain, renew and sustain the UK’s nuclear deterrent as part of a national endeavour which supports more than 48,000 jobs across the country - set to rise to 65,000 in the next decade.

Through the Nuclear Skills Task Force Skills Plan, nearly 4,000 early career starters are projected to have entered the wider nuclear sector over the last year, with the total number of graduate and apprenticeship roles in the sector aiming to double over the next 10 years.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary met with staff, scientists and apprentices to acknowledge the establishment’s legacy, celebrate current achievements, and highlight the importance of investing in future talent. AWE welcomed nearly 500 graduates, apprentices and placement students in 2024/25 – double the previous year – many of them from local communities.

The defence nuclear industry wage premium also brings prosperity to some of the most economically disadvantaged communities in the UK, with over half of those employed in the defence nuclear industry living in areas targeted for economic regeneration.

The visit comes after the SDR and Spending Review provided the commitment and funding for the UK to produce a new submarine every 18 months in future years. It follows the commitment to grow the UK’s attack submarine fleet to up to 12 under the AUKUS partnership.