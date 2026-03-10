1,500 more 16- to 18-year-olds to receive financial support

More young people in Wales will be eligible for Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) from September.

The Welsh Government forecasts that at least 1,500 more 16- to 18-year-olds will be able to claim the £40 a week allowance, following changes to eligibility in the next financial year.

The EMA helps young people pay for costs such as travel, meals, and study materials. It is designed to remove financial barriers to enable young people to continue their education. Currently over 18,000 students in Wales receive EMA.

From September 2026, income thresholds for households with one dependent will rise from £23,400 to £24,570, and from £25,974 to £27,273 for households with two or more dependents.

Previously a UK-wide scheme, EMA ended in England in 2011 and is retained at a lower rate of £30 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

Going on to sixth form or college can provide young people with life-changing experiences – this support can be the difference which enables a young person to do that. I’m proud that we’ve not only kept EMA in Wales but made it more generous, helping thousands more young people pursue training courses and education which work for them. I want every young person to have the same opportunities to learn, to build their skills and build their confidence. This is not only good for the individuals, it’s good for business, providing the skilled workforce we need to help our economy to grow.

A Year 13 learner at Treorchy Comprehensive School said:

EMA is a great help to students; it allows them the freedom to explore their paths in education without having to worry about the costs. For me personally EMA is very useful in helping me fund my transportation to and from school. Without it, trying to get to school would be a lot trickier. EMA gives students peace of mind that they are financially supported and helps them to focus on their learning.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:

EMA plays a crucial role in removing financial barriers and helping young people stay in education. I've heard directly from learners about the real difference it has made to their lives, from covering everyday costs to keeping their studies on track. I am proud to extend the eligibility range so that even more students can benefit from this support and I'd urge all 16 to 18-year-olds and their families to take a moment to check whether they qualify.

Applications for EMA open the 27th of April 2026.

Learners can check their eligibility and apply on the Student Finance Wales website, or speak to their school or college for help with their application.