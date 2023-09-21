15,000 Afghans housed or matched to a property

The government has successfully ended the use of bridging hotels for people evacuated from Afghanistan.

The vast majority of families have moved into housing or been matched to a property, enabling them to rebuild their lives here.

All 55 hotels being used to house around 8,000 Afghans at the end of March were no longer being used as bridging accommodation by 31 August. This followed a significant cross-government effort to help families find homes, working closely with Local Authorities and third sector partners. These hotels are now being retuned for use by their communities, acting as a boost for local economies.

From April, the government served notice to quit to all Afghans living in bridging accommodation. As of 31 August 2023, there were no families remaining in bridging hotels. 85% of families had been moved or matched to settled accommodation, with the remainder being supported by Local Authorities or in interim accommodation due to medical reasons.

The government have used innovative and generous schemes, which has resulted in many Afghans moving into the private rental sector and others moving into reappropriated Service Family Accommodation.

The government also provided a £250 million expansion of the Local Authority Housing Fund to address immediate pressures and increase the supply of permanent accommodation. This is on track to deliver over 1,200 homes for Afghan families across England this year, alongside homes for other cohorts, building a sustainable stock of affordable housing for the future.

Hotel accommodation was never intended to be a permanent solution. It was costing UK taxpayers around £1 million per day, and preventing Afghan families from moving on with the next chapter of their lives. With many families living in hotels for around two years, some of whom struggled to put down roots as a result, Local Authorities and NGOs agreed that moving Afghans into housing was the right thing to do.

Local Authorities were supported with a generous £35 million government funding package to increase the support available to Afghans and help overcome the specific barriers they face in accessing the housing system.

In addition, a dedicated housing portal was established to allow private landlords to offer their properties to families and empower Afghans to search for their own housing. Having come to the UK through safe and legal routes, all those under ACRS and ARAP have indefinite leave to remain in the UK, the right to work and access to benefits and public services.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick recently said:

Two years ago we undertook one of the largest evacuations in recent history, bringing 15,000 people from Afghanistan to safety in the UK at short notice. Through the tireless work of our dedicated Home Office staff we have now provided these Afghans with the homes they need to begin the next chapter of their life in the UK. Not only can Afghan families now fully integrate, find employment, and provide their children with stability, ending the temporary use of hotels will save the hardworking taxpayer millions of pounds and return them to their proper use by the community and local businesses.

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer recently said:

Ensuring those who stood side by side with us in Afghanistan can rebuild their lives in homes across the UK has been a matter close to my heart, and I’m proud of the significant cross-government effort that has achieved this welcome outcome. Families can now look towards a stable future, whilst taxpayers can be assured that they are no longer footing the bill for 55 costly bridging hotels. This is a government committed to delivery, that will always act in the best interests of families and the public.

Shamal, who was resettled in North Wales with his family, recently said:

The Home Office suggested a house up in North Wales to me, and the moving process was really smooth. My family and I have adjusted to life here and we’re really happy in our new home. The local community and especially our new neighbours have been really welcoming and have shown us real kindness. When I think back to a year ago, I can’t believe how different our lives are.

As Minister Mercer announced in July, the government will continue to provide interim accommodation to a minority of resettled Afghans up until the end of the year, where they are either waiting to move into a property which is not currently ready, or a family member requires medical treatment at a specific hospital.

As of 31 August, over 80% of those staying in time-limited interim accommodation were already matched to a property that will be ready to move into before the end of December, with families moving out each week.

Despite the substantial support available, some Afghan families have been unable to make their own arrangements and have made homelessness applications to Local Authorities. Some councils have moved these families into their own temporary accommodation instead of utilising the government’s interim accommodation offer.

As a result, Local Authorities in England reported that 188 households were living in temporary accommodation, as of 31 August. This accounts for less than 10% of those living in bridging hotels at the time notices to quit were issued. Of those in homeless temporary accommodation, around one quarter have said they have a property lined up to move into over the coming weeks.

The government will continue to offer generous support to all households in temporary accommodation, so they can move into permanent accommodation and rebuild their lives here. However, it is only right that families are made a maximum of one accommodation offer through the Home Office matching process.

For those who present as homeless, legislation under the Housing Act 1996 provides a safety net, placing a duty on Local Authorities to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads. £9,150 per household has been made available to councils from the government for families who present as homeless to support with temporary housing and administration costs. This is in addition to the £2 billion available over 3 years to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping more broadly.

The government has so far brought over 24,600 individuals to the UK from Afghanistan, who all deserve every opportunity to rebuild their lives here.