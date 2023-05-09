£150,000 of National Lottery funding available to bring West Midlands communities together through weekend of activities

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, and the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, are inviting people to apply for funding to bring communities together this September for the first Mayor’s Community Weekend in the region since the pandemic.

The Mayor’s Community Weekend, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September 2023, is a chance for people to come together to celebrate the strength and diversity of West Midlands’ communities. Grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 will be on offer to all areas of the West Midlands.

£150,000 of National Lottery funding is being made available for events and activities that bring communities together to strengthen existing connections and give them opportunities to make new ones. These events and activities could be anything from community gatherings such as picnics and celebrations, litter picks, volunteering, through to sports and cultural events.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“The diverse communities right across our region are a remarkable source of strength for us all. That’s why I’m delighted that – after a covid induced hiatus – we’ll be putting on the first Mayor’s Community Weekend since the pandemic. Taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September 2023 – in conjunction with The National Lottery Community Fund – this will be a wonderful opportunity for people to come together. We’re inviting people to apply for funding – with grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 on offer to all areas of the West Midlands – so I would encourage local people to step forward and get involved. I cannot wait to enjoy a weekend of celebration this September and I look forward to seeing it all in action.”

John Mothersole, England Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we’ll be bringing people together across the West Midlands to celebrate being part of their community and make something amazing happen on their doorstep. We’re encouraging events that are designed and led by people in communities, that will help to build long-lasting connections. “We’re particularly interested in funding projects that celebrate the strength and diversity of West Midlands communities and are keen to see applications that bring together volunteers and promote volunteering, celebrate the role that young people can play in communities, and create chances for communities to enjoy green spaces.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£579.8m) to projects that support people and communities to prosper and thrive. Over 80% of the grants awarded were for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities across the UK that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.

Communities can apply for funding from 12 noon today (Tuesday 9 May 2023) to hold an event during the West Midlands Mayor’s Community Weekend. Applications close at 12 noon on 7 June 2023.

To find out more visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/mayors-community-weekend-w-midlands

