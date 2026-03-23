Welsh Government
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159 new affordable homes to be delivered across Wales
159 new affordable homes will be delivered across Wales after the Welsh Government agreed loans totalling £45 million to five Registered Social Landlords (RSLs).
The low-interest loans will fund a mix of social rented, intermediate rented and shared ownership homes. All properties will be energy-efficient and meet Welsh Government quality standards. Funding will be paid in two stages: £33.3 million this year and £11.7 million in March 2027.
The five successful housing associations are Cardiff Community Housing Association, Codi Properties Limited, Tai Hedyn Limited, Taff Housing Association and Valleys to Coast. Together they will deliver homes across Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Torfaen, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Over the past three years, the Welsh Government’s Registered Social Landlord loan scheme has been a significant funding mechanism, providing a total of £210 million in low-interest finance to housing associations across Wales and cumulatively helping to bring forward just under 900 affordable homes.
Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, said:
Everyone in Wales deserves a safe, warm and affordable place to call home. These loans will put 159 more families into quality homes that are built to last, and efficient to heat. By backing housing associations to deliver right across Wales, we are making a practical difference to people's lives.
Sophie Wint, Director of Finance at Tai Hedyn Limited, said:
Access to this low-cost loan funding helps to increase capacity within the organisation, delivering more homes to help alleviate the housing crisis and investing in our existing stock to support better outcomes for our residents.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/159-new-affordable-homes-be-delivered-across-wales
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