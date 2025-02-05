Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
15-year-old charged with murder of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school
Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.
“We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose, 15, at All Saints Catholic High School on 3 February. He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The first hearing in this case will take place on Wednesday, 5 February at Sheffield Youth Court.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/15-year-old-charged-murder-harvey-willgoose-sheffield-school
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Construction industry people jailed for £22 million fraud against the taxpayers05/02/2025 15:10:00
Seven construction company connected insiders yesterday (4 February 2025) been sentenced for their key role in a £22 million fraud against the taxpayer.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed05/02/2025 10:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was recently (03 January 2025) jailed for three years and eight months.
Teenage girl convicted of three attempted murders04/02/2025 16:20:00
A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was yesterday convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed04/02/2025 12:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was yesterday jailed for three years and eight months.
CPS updates deaths in custody legal guidance31/01/2025 16:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: "Criminal prosecutions brought against police officers for actions taken in the course of their duties are extremely rare and these decisions are only made after careful consideration of all the relevant evidence and circumstances.
Former US government advisor who arranged to rape a child is jailed30/01/2025 10:10:00
A former advisor to the US government who flew to the UK to rape whom he believed to be a nine-year-old child has been convicted and jailed for 11-and-a-half years.
DPP's response to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana22/01/2025 13:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions responds to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana
Teenager who murdered three children at Southport dance class pleads guilty21/01/2025 16:20:00
A TEENAGER who attacked children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class, killing three and seriously injuring 10 other people yesterday pleaded guilty.