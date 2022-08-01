Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
16 faith groups to share £1.3 million ‘New Deal’ fund to help support communities
Projects work with police, schools, councils and other voluntary groups to tackle issues affecting the most vulnerable.
- ‘New Deal’ pilot fund to provide £1.3 million to faith-based organisations to deliver innovative projects
- Projects work with police, schools, councils and other voluntary groups to tackle issues affecting the most vulnerable
- Pilot will help establish principles for the government’s wider relationship with faith groups
Sixteen faith-based groups working with the most vulnerable people in local communities will receive a boost to support their work through the government’s £1.3 million Faith New Deal pilot scheme.
The groups, which include Christian, Jewish and interfaith organisations, will work in partnership with councils, schools, police, health providers and voluntary groups to develop innovative interventions to tackle social issues affecting those in most need of support.
Projects will include providing debt and employability advice, tackling food poverty, providing support for mental health issues and combatting loneliness and isolation.
The fund will also help faith groups to build on the collaboration with national and local government that happened during the pandemic.
Examples of this include supporting government’s effort to reach communities and administer the COVID-19 vaccine:
- A Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise partner, Strengthening Faith Institutions, helped to transform the Greengate Mosque in Oldham into a temporary vaccination centre, where over 2,000 people from local communities received life-saving vaccines.
- Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton worked hand in hand with public health services to help the government better understand coronavirus detection by running testing pilots in partnership with faith groups across the city.
The Faith New Deal Fund will also inform the development of a Faith Compact that will set out key principles to aid engagement between faith groups and government.
Faith Minister Paul Scully recently said:
We saw the instrumental role that faith organisations played in supporting vulnerable people during the pandemic. Working closely with local partners, councils and government, they supported communities where they need it most.
This pilot scheme will build on that vital work, so that faith organisations and their partners can continue to support communities as they recover.
Minister Scully recently visited the Church Revitalisation Trust based in West London, one of the faith groups awarded funding. Through their nationwide Love Your Neighbour project, they work in partnership with volunteers and public services to provide debt advice, employment training and other community care.
Revd Tom Jackson MBE, Chief Executive, Love Your Neighbour recently said:
Love Your Neighbour is delighted to be a partner in the very significant and timely launch of the Faith New Deal.
We look forward to working with churches and local partners including statutory authorities across the United Kingdom to increase the impact of the crisis food support, debt advice, employment training and other wrap-around care this ground-breaking initiative will enable”.
Other projects the Faith New Deal fund will support include:
- Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH) based in Manchester will expand their work with other faith groups, councils and health services to deliver food to those in need and work in partnership with public services to tailor mental health provision and provide support to those in need.
- All Souls Serve the City, based in London, have partnered with local churches, Westminster Council, charities and the police force to improve mental wellbeing and combat loneliness for vulnerable women.
Faith New Deal Pilot Fund: funding allocations 2022/23
List of successful applicants receiving Faith New Deal Pilot Fund awards.
|Organisation
|Name of Project
|Amount of funding (£)
|Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH)
|Evidencing Faith Food and Mental Health Solutions
|£93,900
|The Cinnamon Network
|Church Mental Wellbeing and Loneliness Project
|£51,693
|Trinity Safe Space
|Partners
|£113,862
|Safe Families UK
|Safe Families
|£58,400
|The Torbay Deanery
|Torbay United for Safety and Food Security
|£120,000
|Church Revitalisation Trust
|Love Your Neighbour
|£200,000
|Transforming Plymouth Together
|Real Conversations
|£99,950
|Mission in the Economy
|St Helens Mobile Community Food Pantry
|£124,842
|Interfaith Wolverhampton
|Faith & Community Connected
|£94,020
|Edmonton Methodist Church
|Enfield Pathways Integrated Consortium
|£78,600
|The Faith and Belief Forum
|Multi-Faith Action Hub
|£41,049
|Hereford Diocesan Board of Finance
|Hereford Diocese
|£38,630
|City Life Church Southampton
|Love Southampton
|£109,000
|Zion Projects
|As One Hampshire
|£43,220
|All Souls Serve the City
|Tamar
|£7,747
|Caring for God’s Acre
|Volunteer Nature Recovery
|£7,586
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/16-faith-groups-to-share-13-million-new-deal-fund-to-help-support-communities
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Supply of accessible homes to receive vital boost01/08/2022 16:20:00
New homes will be more accessible for older and disabled people as the government recently (29 July 2022) confirmed plans to raise the accessibility standard.
Historic devolution deal to be signed with York and North Yorkshire01/08/2022 15:33:10
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark will today sign a deal to grant more power to communities in Yorkshire.
Over 100 new and revamped parks to level up towns and cities across the UK01/08/2022 14:20:00
The Levelling Up Parks Fund will create new and improved parks in urban areas, helping communities to come together and enjoy the outdoors.
Government takes further action to protect Slough taxpayers after council falls short29/07/2022 15:10:00
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark intends to expand intervention in Slough Borough Council to ensure delivery of essential key services.
15 million households have received £150 cost of living council tax rebate29/07/2022 12:10:00
Nearly 80% of eligible households received the government’s £150 council tax rebate in the first 3 months to help with the cost of living, figures published yesterday show.
100,000 Ukrainians welcomed to safety in the UK28/07/2022 15:10:00
More than 100,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Leaseholders protected from unfair bills to make homes safe28/07/2022 12:10:00
More leaseholders in high-rise homes will be spared unfair bills for building safety as £4.5 billion Building Safety Fund opens for new applications.
Support continues for Hong Kongers building new lives in the UK25/07/2022 15:10:00
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) (BN(O)) status holders building new lives in the UK will continue to receive vital support after the government recently (23 July 2022) confirmed the next phase of the Welcome Programme.