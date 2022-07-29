Scottish Government
16,000 workplace opportunities secured through Young Person's Guarantee
Over 600 employers sign up.
More than 16,000 young people across Scotland have been offered workplace opportunities through the Young Person’s Guarantee.
Over 600 employers have signed up to the initiative which aims to connect 16-24-year-olds with an apprenticeship, work experience, volunteering, internships, enterprise opportunities and mentoring.
Up to £45 million is being invested in the Young Person's Guarantee in 2022-23 as part of the ongoing commitment to support young people
Youth Employment Minister Jamie Hepburn met young people working for BAM Construction on the new £60 million North east hub health and care centre in Parkhead, Glasgow.
Mr Hepburn yesterday said:
"It has been hugely encouraging to see the important role these young people are playing in the construction of this new health centre which will be a vital community asset in the east end of Glasgow for decades to come.
"I would like to thank BAM Construction, and all employers signed up to the Young Person's Guarantee, for the opportunity they are helping to give our 16-24-year-olds. This will play a key part in our economic recovery.
"With results day just a couple of weeks away, it's important for young people to realise there are a number routes into the workplace.
"Our Developing Young Workforce (DYW) co-ordinators will continue working across secondary schools in Scotland to link people with local employers, while the introduction of the free bus pass and job grant are also aimed at helping young people into positive destinations."
Sandy Begbie, Young Person's Guarantee Implementation Group chair, yesterday said:
"From the beginning of the Young Person’s Guarantee I’ve stressed the importance of young people being connected to all available opportunities.
“It is great to see how many employers of all shapes and sizes have demonstrated their support and belief in young people by committing to the Guarantee.
“As representatives of Scotland’s industry and employers it remains crucial we work together to communicate to young people that although their futures may still seem uncertain, opportunities are out there and continue to grow.”
Background
The Scottish Government committed up to £45 million in the budget to support young people in Scotland towards employment, training and apprenticeships through the Young Person’s Guarantee, other education, training, skills investment and through the jobs grant.
Young people and employers can find opportunities and support at youngpersonsguarantee.scot
The number of young people in work increased by more than 15,000 last year and Scotland's youth employment rate is higher than the UK-wide figure.
BAM Construction is part of the Royal BAM Group and has built some of Scotland's most iconic buildings, including the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and the V&A Museum of Design in Dundee.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/16-000-workplace-opportunities-secured-through-young-persons-guarantee/
