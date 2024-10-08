Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
£160m boost for UK poultry industry as exports to South Africa restart
UK farmers and traders will once again be able to export poultry to South Africa
British poultry can once again reach South African tables, after the UK secured market access estimated to bring up to £160m to industry over the next five years.
The development will allow UK traders to export poultry to South Africa for the first time in eight years, after restrictions were placed on UK imports following outbreaks of avian influenza in the UK. The UK was declared free from avian influenza earlier this year.
Lowering this trade barrier has been one of the UK’s priorities for agricultural trade, and its resolution marks a significant step forward, benefiting South African consumers with access to high-quality and securely supplied poultry meat.
Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner met South African ministers, Deputy Minister Rosemary Capa (Agriculture) and Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield (Trade), last week to finalise the deal. This access will provide further opportunities to grow the UK economy and strengthen the trading relationship between both countries.
Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner said:
This deal not only opens new opportunities for UK poultry traders, but grants a new avenue through which to grow the UK economy.
We’re one step further on our journey to securing better trade deals for UK farmers, improving industry resilience and kickstarting our food exports.
South Africa has historically been an important market for UK poultry, with exports of poultry worth over £37 million to South Africa in 2016. Teams from across government have worked in combination with their counterparts in South Africa for many years to regain market access.
International Meat Trade Association CEO Katie Doherty said:
The reopening of South Africa for UK poultry meat exports is fantastic news for UK producers and exporters – prior to the ban, it was a vital market for UK exporters.
It is testament to all the hard work by Defra’s market access team and the agricultural attachés and other officials who have supported this crucial work over many years, for which we are very grateful.
British Poultry Council Chief Executive Richard Griffiths said:
Our relationships with markets around the world underpin economic growth right here in the UK. Providing half the meat the nation eats every year, plus the breeding stock of 70% of all poultry consumed globally, British Poultry Council members actively contribute to both domestic and global food security.
That trade of British poultry can resume with South Africa following the lifting of the avian influenza ban is a great example of government and industry working together to overcome technical trade barriers. Unlocking access to what was once one of our biggest markets is incredibly exciting.
Thank you to the Defra market access team and all Government officials and industry representatives involved for their support and engagement throughout this process. We look forward to continuing our work together to build, maintain and enhance trading relationships - both existing and new!
Defra will work closely with UK poultry producers and traders, as well as relevant industry bodies, to ensure the smooth export of their goods to South Africa.
This development follows recent success in securing new beetroot exports to the US.
